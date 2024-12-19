Action Against Hunger Earns Highest Possible Charity Navigator Rating For 18Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Action Against Hunger Earns Highest Possible

NEW YORK, December 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Action Against Hunger , a nonprofit leader in the global movement to end hunger, today announced it has received its 18th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator , America's largest independent charity evaluator. The rating once again designates Action Against Hunger as an official“Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that it uses its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator's comprehensive criteria that go beyond financials to reflect the work charities do.

Charity Navigator analyzes overall nonprofit health and performance based on four key areas: Leadership & Adaptability to help donors understand if a charity has clarity of purpose, Accountability & Finance to explain if they are transparent and fiscally capable, Culture & Community to show how they engage with their constituents, and Impact & Results to explain what they have accomplished..

We are delighted to provide Action Against Hunger with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator.“The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Action Against Hunger can accomplish in the years ahead.”

The recognition comes as the number of people who need humanitarian assistance is rising. As many governments around the world cut foreign aid budgets, an Action Against Hunger analysis found that only 35% of hunger funding needs through the UN humanitarian system are met, leaving a 2023 hunger funding gap of 65% . This is a 23% increas from the previous year. It also found that countries experiencing the worst hunger crises subsequently received less funding for hunger programs than did countries with lower hunger rates. Action Against Hunger, with support from donors, aims to fill these gaps and save lives.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger.“As hunger continues to escalate around the world, it's critical that the international community prioritize this issue. The Charity Navigator rating reinforces donor confidence that their financing is effectively employed to drive meaningful change. We will continue to transparently report on our fight to end hunger for everyone, everywhere.”

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators: Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons. For every dollar donated to Action Against Hunger, 90 cents goes directly to its programs, which reach 21 million people each year.

The Causeway Global Health Fund, a unique new platform designed to simplify donor giving will also include Action Against Hunger. Like mutual funds, Causeway enables donors to build portfolios focused on specific causes, ensuring their contributions support organizations creating a meaningful impact.

Action Against Hunger is the only NGO exclusively focused on reducing and eliminating hunger and malnutrition. The organization invests heavily in technical research and innovation to fill gaps in the global evidence base on hunger and malnutrition. It has the operational expertise to directly implement programs and build capacity locally, and advocate within the humanitarian community and with governments to change and improve policy and practice.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.