Author Jean Johnson Releases Three New Books in the Rynnie Roo's Adventures Children’s Picture Book Series

Jean Johnson, children's book author and creator of the charming Rynnie Roo's Adventures series, is pleased to announce the release of three delightful new titles: Rynnie Roo's Adventures Alabama, Rynnie Roo's Adventures Minnesota, and Rynnie Roo's Adventures Zona Maya.



Each book promises to take young readers on vibrant, educational journeys filled with fun, imagination, and valuable lessons.



Explore the World with Rynnie Roo and Tater Tot



Rynnie Roo, the adventurous kangaroo, and her best friend, Tater Tot the parakeet, are back with more imaginative escapades in this captivating series that celebrates the wonders of nature, culture, and friendship.



Rynnie Roo's Adventures Alabama (Published October 22, 2024) invites readers to discover the beautiful state of Alabama. With engaging vocabulary lessons, fascinating animal and dinosaur facts, and new friendships, this book promises a delightful mix of education and entertainment.

Rynnie Roo's Adventures Minnesota (Published November 25, 2024) takes young explorers to the North Star State. Along the way, readers will uncover state-specific facts, meet new friends, and dive into the captivating world of dinosaurs.

Rynnie Roo's Adventures Zona Maya (Releasing December 20, 2024) whisks readers to Mexico’s Zona Maya. This enchanting tale teaches about the rich culture and highlights the beauty of the region. Children will also get a chance to learn a few phrases in the Mayan Indian language!



Each book combines adventure with learning, encouraging children to explore the world around them while embracing values of friendship, family, and harmony.



About the Author

Raised in the Yucatan Jungle of Mexico, Jean Johnson grew up as the youngest of five children. Now married for 29 years, she is a proud mother of three grown children and grandmother to two. Through the Rynnie Roo’s Adventures series, Jean shares her love for storytelling and her passion for fostering meaningful connections. She hopes to inspire young readers and their families to discover joy in curiosity, exploration, and togetherness.





