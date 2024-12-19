عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FRIDAY: PRESIDENT O'brien TO RALLY WITH AMAZON TEAMSTERS AT DAX5 IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA


12/19/2024 7:15:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Teamsters Strike Against Amazon Enters Second Day

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the second day of largest strike against Amazon in American history, Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will rally with striking Amazon Teamsters at the company's DAX5 facility in the City of industry on Friday, Dec. 20.

At facilities nationwide, Amazon has broken the law by refusing to recognize their unionized workers and bargain for a labor agreement. The e-commerce giant has failed to meet the Dec. 15 deadline set by the Teamsters to come to the table and negotiate a contract, forcing Amazon Teamsters to the picket-line the busy holiday season.

On the picket line, Amazon Teamsters are fighting for increased wages, improved benefits, and safer work conditions.

Thousands of Teamsters are also on strike at DBK4 in New York City; DGT8 in Atlanta; DFX4 and DAX8 in Southern California; DCK6 in San Francisco; and DIL7 in Skokie, Ill; and picketing hundreds more Amazon facilities nationwide.

WHEN:

Friday, December 20

1 – 2 p.m. PST


WHO:

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Randy Korgan, Teamsters Amazon Division Director

Victor
Mineros, Teamsters Local 396 Secretary-Treasurer

Amazon Teamsters


WHERE:

Amazon DAX5 Fulfillment Center

15930 Valley Blvd

City of Industry, CA 91744


VISUALS:

Amazon workers and Teamsters holding picket signs and banners.

On-site Contact:
Robert Gonzalez, (909) 723-9439

General Inquiries:
Kara
Deniz, [email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109014460


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search