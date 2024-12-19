Arcelormittal Delays R$ 4 Billion Investment Amid Economic Concerns In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) ArcelorMittal, Brazil's largest steel producer, has decided to postpone a significant of R$ 4 billion ($656 million).



This decision stems from the current economic uncertainties, including a dollar exceeding R$ 6, rising inflation, and increasing interest rates. The company had planned to construct a new production line in Minas Gerais to double the capacity of its existing in João Monlevade.



The postponement reflects concerns about Brazil's economic growth, which is projected to remain around 3.5% annually. Additionally, the strong influx of Chinese steel imports complicates domestic market dynamics. Jefferson De Paula, the company's president, noted that this project would be revisited in three years when conditions improve.



Despite this delay, ArcelorMittal is maintaining its ongoing investments, which total R$ 25 billion ($4.1 billion) from 2022 to 2027. The expansion at João Monlevade aims to add a complete production line, including iron ore sintering and a new blast furnace capable of producing 1.1 million tons of steel annually.



The company possesses the necessary land and infrastructure for this project but requires stable domestic demand and reduced import competition to proceed. Data from Instituto Aço Brasil indicates that imported steel currently accounts for 20% of Brazil's consumption, significantly higher than the healthy competitive range of 8% to 10%.



De Paula emphasized that for ArcelorMittal to continue investing in Brazil, the economy must grow between 2% and 3%, with steel consumption also increasing by roughly 3% annually.



De Paula also criticized the Brazilian government's fiscal management, arguing that excessive spending hampers investment opportunities. He pointed out that high interest rates create an unfavorable business environment, leading many companies to struggle with profitability.

Brazilian Firms Slash Investments as Interest Rates Soar

Brazilian businesses are facing a stark new economic landscape. Rising interest rates and a weakening currency are forcing major companies to rethink their strategie . This shift could reshape Brazil's corporate sector and impact the country's economic future.



Industry leaders are responding decisively. Cosan, a major conglomerate, is considering selling parts of its energy and lubricants divisions.“We won't make new investments,” stated Rubens Ometto, Cosan's chairman, citing poor returns at current interest rates.



Other companies are following suit. CSN, a steel giant, plans to cut investments by one billion reals. Braskem, a petrochemical firm, is restructuring and selling assets.



Even the real estate sector is feeling the squeeze, with Grupo Sá Cavalcante postponing a shopping center project. These moves signal a broader trend. Companies are prioritizing debt reduction and cash preservation over expansion.











