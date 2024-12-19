Mexican Peso Gains Ground Against The Dollar Amid Central Bank Policy Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On December 19, 2024, the Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened against the US Dollar (USD), trading at approximately 20.32. This marked a slight decline of 0.17% from the previous day, following a peak of 20.39 earlier in the session.



The currency's movement reflected a response to recent monetary policy adjustments by both the Reserve (Fed) and the of Mexico (Banxico).



The Fed's decision on December 18 to signal a potential rate cut of 25 basis points influenced sentiment. Traders had anticipated this move, which generally supports emerging market currencies like the Peso.



The Fed 's dovish stance provided a backdrop for investors to reassess their positions in MXN. Banxico followed suit today, also cutting its main reference rate by 25 basis points to 10.00%.



This decision aimed to stimulate economic growth while managing inflation effectively. The central bank's proactive approach demonstrated its commitment to ensuring stability in the financial system.







Recent economic data from Mexico showed an increase in private spending for the third quarter of 2024. This positive indicator contributed to a more favorable outlook for the Peso ahead of Banxico's decision.

Navigating Market Volatility and Economic Indicators

The Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) reported this uptick, reinforcing confidence in Mexico's economic trajectory. Market sentiment today reflected cautious optimism as traders awaited further guidance from central banks.



A market maker noted that the Peso exhibited resilience amid positive economic indicators and Banxico 's measures to stimulate growth while addressing inflation risks.



Throughout the trading session, the USD/MXN pair fluctuated between 20.10 and 20.39. Trading volumes remained robust, indicating heightened activity as investors positioned themselves ahead of key economic releases and central bank meetings.



From a technical perspective, analysts observed that the USD/MXN pair remains in an upward trend but faces resistance around the 20.50 level.



For a bullish continuation, it needs to break above this psychological barrier. Support levels are identified at 20.11 and 20.00, while key resistance is noted at 20.50 and further at 20.59.

