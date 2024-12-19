California Closets Hosts Professional Women In Building Event At Greensboro Showroom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Graziella MarengiGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 19, California Closets proudly hosted the Professional Women in Building (PWB) event in partnership with the Greensboro Builders Association. Held at the California Closets Greensboro showroom, the event featured author and motivational speaker Amy Druhot, who shared insights from her inspiring book, Just Brave It. The event served as a lunch-and-learn for builders, designers, and community members, focusing on empowering women to meet their goals and embrace bravery in their personal and professional lives.As the first PWB event hosted at their Greensboro showroom, California Closets welcomed the opportunity to deepen its relationship with the organization while raising brand awareness and fostering meaningful connections with industry professionals.“Hosting this event gave us the opportunity to build valuable relationships with builders and partners in the community and introduce them to our showroom and products,” said Ariel Chenworth, Marketing Manager at California Closets.Attendees explored the showroom's innovative designs and custom storage solutions while engaging with the California Closets team. The event underscored California Closets' commitment to its Brand of BelongingTM, which emphasizes connecting with local communities, giving back, and creating spaces that inspire purpose.“At California Closets, we aim to meet our community where they live and work,” shared Graziella Marengi, Franchise Co-Owner.“This event aligns perfectly with our mission to foster belonging, inspire collaboration, and support professional organizations like PWB that share our passion for empowering women.”Highlights of the event included Druhot's empowering speech, which resonated with attendees and inspired meaningful conversations about leadership, courage, and achieving goals. Guests also praised California Closets for being gracious hosts, expressing interest in revisiting the showroom and exploring its offerings in greater depth.The event marked a milestone for both California Closets and PWB, as it was the first event of its kind hosted in Greensboro. Looking ahead, California Closets plans to expand its collaboration with PWB, aiming to host similar events throughout its locations in 2025.“We're excited to continue strengthening our partnership with PWB,” added Chenworth.“Events like this allow us to create a sense of community while showcasing how California Closets can help professionals achieve their goals.”North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visitAbout California Closets®As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

