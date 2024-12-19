BBCS Expands Reach As South Texas Blood And Tissue Adopts The Forlife Biologics Platformtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Texas Blood & Tissue selects BBCS to modernize their operations. The ForLife Biologics PlatformTM will enhance efficiency and support their mission.

BONNEY LAKE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blood Computer Systems (BBCS ), a leader in blood bank and biologics software solutions, is pleased to announce that South Texas Blood & Tissue (STB&T ) has selected BBCS' ForLife Biologics PlatformTM as their blood establishment computer system (BECS) partner. This new partnership will help STB&T modernize operations and continue their mission of delivering life-saving services to communities across South Texas.South Texas Blood & Tissue provides critical blood products to hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the region. By implementing BBCS' ForLife Biologics PlatformTM, STB&T aims to simplify workflows, enhance efficiency, and ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance in blood collection and distribution.“We are excited to support South Texas Blood & Tissue in this important transition,” said Brian Forbis, CEO of BBCS.“Their commitment to serving South Texas communities is inspiring, and we are eager to provide the technology that helps them make an even greater impact.”Jim Latimer, Director of STB&T Systems Integration, shared his enthusiasm:“Partnering with BBCS and implementing the ForLife Biologics PlatformTM marks a significant milestone for us. Their proven technology and expertise will enable us to improve our processes, allowing us to better meet the needs of the communities and patients we serve.”This collaboration highlights BBCS' dedication to delivering scalable and reliable solutions that empower blood centers nationwide to achieve their life-saving missions.About South Texas Blood & TissueSouth Texas Blood & Tissue, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, is dedicated to providing a safe and dependable blood supply to communities across South Texas. STB&T operates multiple donor centers and organizes mobile blood drives to meet the needs of local hospitals and patients. For more information, visit .About Blood Bank Computer Systems (BBCS)For over 40 years, Blood Bank Computer Systems has been a trusted provider of comprehensive software solutions for blood centers and biologics organizations. BBCS' ForLife Biologics PlatformTM supports mission-critical operations with a focus on efficiency, safety, and compliance. Learn more at .

