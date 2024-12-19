Latest Perthera Report Further Advances AI-Powered Support For Personalized Cancer Therapies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MCCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perthera, a leader in AI-driven precision oncology, announces the release of version 4.0 of The Perthera Report®, an innovative decision-support tool that helps oncologists synthesize vast amounts of data to identify the optimal therapy for patients. By transforming complex molecular and multi-omic data into ranked, actionable therapy options, The Perthera Report saves time, reduces complexity, and improves patient outcomes.



Addressing the Growing Complexity of Cancer Care



The Perthera Report 4.0 tackles the challenges oncologists face today, including the rapid expansion of biomarkers, therapies, and clinical trials, which has made interpreting molecular diagnostic results increasingly complicated. Over the past decade, the volume of relevant data has skyrocketed. The number of biomarkers has increased one hundred-fold, while precision therapies-requiring biomarker testing for appropriate use-have accounted for 43% of newly approved oncology drugs since 2000. In 2023 alone, over 2,000 new clinical trials were launched, offering oncologists a wide array of potential therapies to consider.



This overwhelming volume of information presents a significant challenge for oncologists. The updated Perthera Report is specifically designed to distill this increasingly complex data into ranked therapy options, enabling oncologists to match patients to the therapies most likely to optimize outcomes. This comprehensive approach empowers doctors to make confident decisions, ensuring personalized and effective care for each patient.



Version 4.0 introduces a streamlined, user-friendly interface that provides faster access to the most relevant and actionable information. These design enhancements were developed based on direct feedback from clinicians and specialists who rely on the report for direct patient care.



Bridging the "Action Gap"

A study published in the JCO Precision Oncology Journal shows 50% of Oncologists report they are not confident interpreting the results of molecular testing.“It's not enough to deliver test results-oncologists need clarity, confidence, and support in navigating today's complex cancer care landscape,” said Donna Tuths, CEO of Perthera.“The Perthera Report 4.0 simplifies the overwhelming complexity oncologists face and enables them to deliver optimal, personalized care that improves patient outcomes.”



The unique AI-driven platform behind The Perthera Report bridges the "action gap" between molecular diagnostic results and precision oncology treatments. Its continuous learning capabilities, fueled by real-world evidence and the latest research, ensure dynamic updates to therapy recommendations, keeping oncologists at the forefront of precision oncology advancements.



Leading the Way in Precision Oncology

The Perthera Report 4.0 solidifies Perthera's position as a leader in AI-driven decision support for oncology. In an era of increasing complexity, the report enables oncologists to navigate the vast landscape of precision oncology data with ease, efficiency, and confidence. By distilling thousands of data points into clear, ranked recommendations, Perthera continues to be an indispensable partner in delivering precision oncology in a clinical setting. Lancet Oncology published a peer-reviewed study which showed that patients experienced 2.4X longer progression-free survival (PFS) when oncologists followed the Perthera Report recommendations.



About Perthera

Perthera, The Therapeutic Intelligence Company , is a leader in AI-driven precision oncology solutions. With patented technology utilized at over 600 cancer treatment centers across the United States, Perthera has provided decision support to more than 1,500 oncologists. Its Perthera Report integrates multi-omic test results from any source to deliver ranked therapy options tailored to each patient's unique molecular profile. These insights are further validated by real-world outcomes, contributing to continuous advancements in artificial intelligence. Perthera's platform is lab-agnostic and enriched by data from leading NGS diagnostic providers, including Tempus AI, Foundation Medicine, Caris, and Guardant. This unparalleled dataset has been leveraged by biopharma companies and institutions such as the Department of Defense Cancer Moonshot Program. Peer-reviewed publications have validated the Perthera Report's ability to improve patient outcomes, including a study showing a 2.4-fold increase in progression-free survival.



