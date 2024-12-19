Harbour Teams With Velocity Labs To Launch Instant Stablecoin Payment Between EU Banks And Polkadot

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, UK, December 19th, 2024, Chainwire

Harbour , in partnership with Velocity Labs , announces the launch of their stablecoin payment system“Magic Ramp”, connecting SEPA Instant payment rails with Polkadot. This collaboration seamlessly integrates TradFi systems into Web3, providing efficient, low-cost payment solutions.

Magic Ramp allows Euros to be sent from any account and received as USDC on-chain in less than 30 seconds, with minimal fees while funds held in Web3 wallets can be received as Euros in bank accounts with the same speed. For the first six weeks following the launch, these bank-to-on-chain transactions will be available at no cost. Through this partnership, developers can now issue virtual IBANs that are linked to Polkadot wallet addresses and bridge SEPA Instant payment rails in Europe with the Polkadot Asset Hub.

Potential use cases include efficient on-and-off ramps for Web3 users, stablecoin payment gateways for merchants who prefer receiving Euros, international payroll, bill payments, and cross-border remittances.

Harbour's Magic Ramp makes it simple for traditional banking entities to integrate with Web3 in a way that addresses practical challenges in payments to meet evolving market needs.

Velocity Labs is a core contributor to Polkadot, dedicated to transforming it into the premier platform for DeFi development in Web3. As strategic partners, we empower builders and infrastructure providers with comprehensive support across business development, go-to-market strategy, engineering support, and product strategy.