Acurast Unveils Processor Lite For Ios: Empowering Iphone Users To Join The Depin Cloud Rebellion Secured By Polkadot

Acurast , a leader in decentralized confidential cloud computing, announces the launch of Acurast Processor Lite for iOS, now available on the Apple App Store . This application allows users to share their device's computing power with Acurast's decentralized confidential cloud network, offering an opportunity to earn rewards in return.

By harnessing the advanced processors in mobile devices, Acurast makes it possible for regular phones to operate as powerful computing providers. With this new expansion to iOS, Acurast's ecosystem grows bigger, welcoming iPhone users into a network that's changing the way cloud computing is done. This shift marks a step forward in accessibility and control over how compute power is managed worldwide.

Acurast also takes a unique, sustainable approach: repurposing mobile phones with damaged screens or unused older models into affordable compute resources. These upcycled devices become cost-effective alternatives to traditional servers, bringing sustainability into the heart of cloud infrastructure.

Users providing compute power through Acurast Processor Lite can earn rewards in the form of cACU tokens. Each user can earn up to 250 cACU per month in bootstrapping rewards simply by running the Processor connected to the internet. Additional rewards are earned whenever developers deploy applications on the Acurast Cloud and utilize the user's Processor resources.

Key Features of Acurast Processor Lite for iOS:

● Providing Compute Power Used By Developers To Deploy Their Applications: Getting started with users' everyday phones or onboard upcycled devices.

● Broading Compatibility: Supports iPhone 6s and newer models, allowing a wide range of users to participate.

● Secure and Private: Maintains data security and user privacy, giving users peace of mind.

iPhone users can join the Acurast Cloud Rebellion by downloading Processor Lite iOS. Whether with an everyday phone or dedicated upcycled devices, joining means earning rewards and supporting a shift toward a more decentralized, sustainable, and user-driven confidential cloud infrastructure.

Users can download Processor iOS Lite here: Processor iOS Lite

About Acurast

Acurast is transforming the cloud landscape by championing mobile-powered disruption in decentralized, confidential, and accessible computing. By enabling individuals to contribute compute power from their phones, Acurast is building a decentralized, serverless cloud that democratizes access to computing resources.

