Weather's Double Blow: Freezing Temp & Rainfall Deficit Hit J & K

Fringes of iconic water bodies, including the Dal Lake, were frozen as sub-zero temperatures swept through the valley. Water supply lines in various parts of Srinagar and surrounding areas froze, leaving residents grappling with the extreme cold prolonged dry spell in the region has also exacerbated common winter ailments such as coughs and colds, officials noted.

Pahalgam recorded a frigid minus 6.8°C, a full degree colder than the previous night Gulmarg temperatures dipped to minus 5°C, while Konibal near Pampore became the coldest spot in the valley, registering an icy low of minus 8.4°C.

Other areas also recorded sub-zero temperatures: The minimum temperature in Qazigund was minus 7 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 6.2 degrees, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus 5.3 degrees.

With the no forecast of a major weather activity till the end of this month, the deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has increased to 78 per cent during the last two and a half months with South Kashmir's Shopian topping the list with 96 per cent deficiency from October 01, 2024 to December 18, 2024.

According to the details, J&K is witnessing an increase in the deficit rainfall with each passing week as the prolonged dry spell has continued for the last two months at multiple places.

The deficit precipitation has gone further up to 75 per cent across Jammu and Kashmir from October 01, 2024 to December 19, 2024. Against the normal precipitation of 97.1mm, J&K has recorded a rainfall of 21 mm during the period.

The highest deficit has been recorded in Shopian with 96 per cent followed by Poonch with 95 per cent while Kulgam and Budgam have recorded a deficit rainfall of 94 percent and 90 per cent respectively.

Srinagar has recorded a deficit rainfall of 87 per cent. However, Samba is the only place across J&K where above normal rainfall has been recorded as against the normal precipitation of 41.76 mm, the station has recorded a precipitation of 47 mm during the period.

Kupwara, has recorded a deficit rainfall of 41 per cent during the period, the data reads.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the cold wave will intensify further in the coming days. While dry weather is expected till December 26, there is a likelihood of light snowfall in higher reaches on the night of December 21-22.

Additional light snowfall might occur between the night of December 27 and the morning of December 28, offering a brief respite to the valley's freezing conditions.

Residents have been advised to brace for colder nights as the minimum temperature is likely to drop further, intensifying the winter chill.

