Minister Bolat Highlights Turkiye's Economic Growth And Trade Achievements
12/19/2024 3:09:47 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat addressed the Turkish Grand National
Assembly (TBMM) General Assembly, evaluating the latest economic
data and providing updates on trade with the European Union.
Minister Bolat stated that the Turkiye-European Union trade
volume increased by 4% in 2024 and reached $216 billion.
During his presentation on the 2025 budget of the Ministry of
Trade, Minister Bolat highlighted the ministry's activities and
goals. He noted that geopolitical tensions and rising protectionist
trends in trade policies have created significant uncertainties
globally. He reminded the assembly that the world economy grew by
3.3% last year, performing below the historical average.
Despite weak external demand and the devastating earthquake on
February 6, the Turkish economy demonstrated strong performance,
growing by 5.1% in 2023. Minister Bolat also projected that the
current account deficit would be less than 1% of the gross domestic
product (GDP) this year.
To boost exports, Minister Bolat mentioned that they supported
exporting firms with 42 support programs, providing $15.3 billion
in aid to 21,545 firms this year. He emphasized the ongoing efforts
to ensure the sustainability of exports and increase market
diversity. Through the Export Academy, they aim to raise the number
of exporting firms from the current 140,000 to over 200,000 by
2030.
Minister Bolat also discussed their diplomatic efforts to
increase the export of goods and services, stating.
"The Turkiye-European Union trade volume increased by 4% in
2024, reaching $216 billion. We have accelerated our efforts to
update the Customs Union. We are negotiating our justified demands
on issues such as visa barriers, transportation, truck transit
documents, and free trade agreement discrepancies. We are working
with our sectors on the EU's green and digital transformation
processes," he concluded.
