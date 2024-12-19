Pentagon Estimates Number Of Chinese Nuclear Warheads At More Than 600 Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China currently possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, and its arsenal is projected to exceed 1,000 by 2030, Azernews reports.

"According to estimates from the of Defense, as of mid-2024, China had more than 600 operational nuclear warheads. The Ministry predicts that by 2030, China will likely have over 1,000 operational nuclear warheads, and it will continue to expand its nuclear forces at least until 2035," the report states.

Additionally, it is noted that China is actively developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its nuclear capabilities. This includes advancements in missile technology, aimed at enhancing the country's deterrence capabilities and strengthening its strategic position on the global stage.

The rapid expansion of China's nuclear arsenal has raised concerns among international security experts, particularly in the context of its growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region and the broader geopolitical competition with the United States. As Beijing modernizes its nuclear forces, it underscores the increasing complexity of arms control efforts and the need for new diplomatic strategies to address emerging security challenges in the 21st century.