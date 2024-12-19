Pentagon Estimates Number Of Chinese Nuclear Warheads At More Than 600 Units
China currently possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, and
its arsenal is projected to exceed 1,000 by 2030,
"According to estimates from the Ministry of Defense, as of
mid-2024, China had more than 600 operational nuclear warheads. The
Ministry predicts that by 2030, China will likely have over 1,000
operational nuclear warheads, and it will continue to expand its
nuclear forces at least until 2035," the report states.
Additionally, it is noted that China is actively developing new
intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as part of its ongoing
efforts to modernize and expand its nuclear capabilities. This
includes advancements in missile technology, aimed at enhancing the
country's deterrence capabilities and strengthening its strategic
position on the global stage.
The rapid expansion of China's nuclear arsenal has raised
concerns among international security experts, particularly in the
context of its growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region
and the broader geopolitical competition with the United States. As
Beijing modernizes its nuclear forces, it underscores the
increasing complexity of arms control efforts and the need for new
diplomatic strategies to address emerging security challenges in
the 21st century.
