Azerbaijani Delegation Attends Vietnam Defence Expo 2024 In Hanoi
Date
12/19/2024 3:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
On December 19, the 2nd International Defense Exhibition
"Vietnam Defence expo 2024" began in Hanoi, Socialist Republic of
Vietnam. A delegation from the Ministry of Defense industry of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (MSN) attended the official opening ceremony
of the event, Azernews reports.
The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of National Defense of
Vietnam and held biennially, showcases weapons, ammunition,
military air and air defense systems, military ship systems and
equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, communication and
navigation systems, armored transport, reconnaissance and
electronic warfare equipment, and more.
The event will conclude on December 22.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109013782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.