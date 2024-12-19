Azerbaijani Delegation Attends Vietnam Defence Expo 2024 In Hanoi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 19, the 2nd International Defense Exhibition "Vietnam Defence 2024" began in Hanoi, Socialist Republic of Vietnam. A delegation from the of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MSN) attended the official opening ceremony of the event, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, organized by the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam and held biennially, showcases weapons, ammunition, military air and air defense systems, military ship systems and equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, communication and navigation systems, armored transport, reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment, and more.

The event will conclude on December 22.