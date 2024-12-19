Sybiha Discusses Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Energy Facilities With Kuwaiti Counterpart

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Kuwait Andrii Sybiha and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya discussed Russia's on Ukraine's facilities and the situation in Syria.

The head of the Ukrainian announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

During the conversation, Sybiha thanked Kuwait for its support.

“We discussed the battlefield situation, Russia's attacks on Ukraine's nuclear energy system, and the latest developments in Syria. I also wished Kuwait a successful GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] Presidency in 2025,” the wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 8, Hadi al-Bahra, the head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, which had ruled Syria for 24 years.

Photo: Facebook / Andrii Sybiha