Sybiha Discusses Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Energy Facilities With Kuwaiti Counterpart

12/19/2024 3:09:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Kuwait Andrii Sybiha and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya discussed Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and the situation in Syria.
The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
During the conversation, Sybiha thanked Kuwait for its support.
“We discussed the battlefield situation, Russia's attacks on Ukraine's nuclear energy system, and the latest developments in Syria. I also wished Kuwait a successful GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] Presidency in 2025,” the Minister wrote.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 8, Hadi al-Bahra, the head of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, announced the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, which had ruled Syria for 24 years.
