عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar National Day Festivities At Darb Al Saai Garner Record Attendance Of Over 88,000

Qatar National Day Festivities At Darb Al Saai Garner Record Attendance Of Over 88,000


12/19/2024 3:02:31 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar National Day (QND) 2024 activities at Darb Al Saai permanent headquarters have garnered a record attendance of 88,646 visitors.

Nationals and residents of all age groups are flocking to the cultural, heritage and artistic lineup of festivities and competitions organized by the Ministry of Culture.

Among the key festivities running from December 10-21 in Umm Salal Mohammed area is the Qatari Ardha - a historic folk dance performed daily by the Al Waab Folk Arts Band.

The activities also include a variety of plays, workshops and awareness-raising seminars.

Read Also
  • Things to do on Qatar National Day and this weekend, December 18-21, 2024

MENAFN19122024000063011010ID1109013703


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search