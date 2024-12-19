Qatar National Day Festivities At Darb Al Saai Garner Record Attendance Of Over 88,000
Doha: The Qatar National Day (QND) 2024 activities at Darb Al Saai permanent headquarters have garnered a record attendance of 88,646 visitors.
Nationals and residents of all age groups are flocking to the cultural, heritage and artistic lineup of festivities and competitions organized by the Ministry of Culture.
Among the key festivities running from December 10-21 in Umm Salal Mohammed area is the Qatari Ardha - a historic folk dance performed daily by the Al Waab Folk Arts Band.
The activities also include a variety of plays, workshops and awareness-raising seminars.
