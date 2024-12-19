U.S. Spice & Seasonings Market To Hit $2.3 Billion By 2030 At 6.9% CAGR Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spice & Seasonings Market

The U.S. Spice & Seasonings is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, driven by evolving consumer tastes, growing demand for organic.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Spice & Seasonings Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by changing consumer food habits, increased interest in global cuisines, and the expanding application of spices across industries. Valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020, the market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rising demand for premium, ethnic, and organic spice blends is shaping the market's trajectory.Market Description: The market includes a wide variety of spice types such as cardamom, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, paprika, pepper, turmeric, cumin seed, garlic, and mustard. These are available in organic and conventional forms, and in different formats like whole, powder/granule, and oil. End-use segments encompass the food and beverage industries, foodservice, personal care & cosmetics, household/retail, and others. Distribution channels are divided into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C).Explore the highlights and essential data from our Report in this sample -Growth Drivers1.Pandemic-Induced Trends: COVID-19 has bolstered home cooking and the popularity of online recipe tutorials, increasing the demand for spices through eCommerce platforms.2.Health Benefits: Spices with anti-inflammatory properties, such as ginger and turmeric, are gaining traction for their potential health benefits, including reducing symptoms of illnesses like COVID-19.3.Ethnic Cuisine Popularity: The growing interest in Southeast Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, and North African cuisines is driving demand for custom spice blends.4.Flavor Innovations: Consumers' preference for full-bodied and robust flavor profiles has led to the development of unique spice blends and products.5.Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs): The expansion n of QSRs and demand for health-driven, craveable vegetarian meals are fueling growth in the foodservice sector.U.S. Spice & Seasoning Market: Market PlayersSome of the market participants operating in the U.S. spice & seasonings market identified across the value chain includeMcCormick & Company, Inc., Worlée NaturProdukte GmbH, Olam International, Prymat sp. z o. o., Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd., Kräuter Mix GmbH, RAMÓN SABATER S.A.U., El Clarín Spices S.L, Royal Spices, Elite Spice, DF World of Spices GmbH, Everest Spices, Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Euroma BV, The British Pepper & Spice Company Limited, Paulig Group, Cinnatopia, Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V., SOLINA GROUP, TOUTON S.A., among othersMarket DemandThe demand for spices is growing across diverse applications, from traditional food preparation to innovative uses in personal care and nutraceuticals. Consumers are increasingly exploring new cuisines and flavors, driving demand for lesser-known spices and seasoning blends.Applications.Food Industry: Enhancing flavor and preserving food naturally..Beverage Industry: Incorporating spices in teas, cocktails, and functional drinks..Foodservice: Meeting the demand for ethnic cuisines and gourmet dishes..Personal Care & Cosmetics: Utilizing spice oils and powders for therapeutic properties..Household/Retail: Catering to home cooks seeking authentic and exotic flavors.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Market Segmentation (Short Overview).Type: Cardamom, Cinnamon, Clove, Pepper, Turmeric, Garlic, etc..Nature: Organic, Conventional.Form: Whole, Powder/Granule, Oil.End Use: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Foodservice, Personal Care, Household/Retail.Distribution Channel: B2B, B2CWhy Buy This Report?1.Comprehensive Analysis: Detailed insights into market dynamics, growth drivers, and emerging trends.2.Strategic Insights: Strategies adopted by key players and how they are driving growth.3.Market Forecast: Reliable data and projections for market size and CAGR up to 2030.4.Segment Insights: Breakdown of market segments and their potential growth.5.Consumer Trends: Insights into changing consumer preferences and their impact on the market.6.Competitive Landscape: Overview of key players and their market strategies.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Turmeric Oleoresin Market : lobal turmeric oleoresin market is expected to reach US$ 192.2 Mn by the end of 2034Egg Protein Market : estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 418.5 Mn by the end of 2031About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. 