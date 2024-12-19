Patriotism Inherent In Student Power, MP CM Mohan Yadav Says At ABVP Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 20 (IANS) A three-day of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday.

Chief Mohan, who had begun his career during his association with the organisation, inaugurated the convention, saying "this is not just a student organisation, but a medium of inspiration for nation building".

The 57th provincial convention, which is being organised for the first time in Guna, will conclude on December 21.

Numerous ABVP members from across the state have arrived to join the convention.

Addressing the inaugural season, Chief Minister Yadav said the ABVP's convention connects the members with glorious memories of the past, and it encourages new innovation in the future.

"Addressing the ABVP convention gives a special feeling, it reminds of the glorious memories of struggle and success in the past. Vidyarthi parishad teaches us about nationalism and patriotism in real sense," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He asserted that students should advance in their lives by acquiring practical knowledge alongside their education and proceed thoughtfully along the path of their duty.

"Everyone should take on the responsibility of guiding society towards a new direction grounded in nationalist ideals," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

CM Yadav further said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made commendable efforts to preserve the ancient ideals and maintain the culture.

"PM Modi has established the importance of education in the country. Along with this, necessary steps have been taken regarding new education policy, and to preserve the ancient culture," he added.

Mohan Yadav began his political career in 1982 with student politics. He was elected the joint secretary of the student union of Ujjain's Madhav Vigyan Mahavidyalaya and the president in 1984.

Later, in 1991, he became the national secretary of ABVP.