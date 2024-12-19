Jay Martin On Geopolitics, Copper, And What's On The Agenda For VRIC 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering and metals releases a special edition of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks to host and Investor Jay Martin about this 2025's upcoming Vancouver Resource Conference .

In this episode Jay discusses the 2025 VRIC event, January 19-20, 2025, focusing on its content system, keynote speakers, and the importance of understanding geopolitics in commodity investing.

Jay talks about the current underinvestment in mining equities and its impact on supply and demand. He highlights the consistent demand for copper over the last 50 years, despite fluctuations in supply due to underinvestment.

Jay also notes the importance of understanding geopolitics in commodity investing, as it influences trade and resource access. He discusses the shift from globalization to de-globalization and its potential impact on commodity prices.

Jay talks about the importance of having a balanced investment strategy, advocating for a 'Barbell' approach that combines stable, low-risk investments with higher-risk, potentially lucrative opportunities.

He shares his personal experience of maintaining a significant portion of his net worth in stable assets like cash, gold, and real estate, while investing aggressively in junior gold producers and explorers. Jay also highlights the importance of patience in investing, citing Warren Buffett and Rick Rule as examples of successful investors who have maintained a long-term perspective. He concludes by encouraging others to adopt a similar approach, emphasizing that patience is key to long-term success in the investment world.

About the Commodity University

This is a one-stop-shop for anyone beginning their journey as a metals and mining investor.

Expert-Led Insights

Dive deep into the commodities market with guidance from Jay Martin, renowned investor and industry expert. Benefit from tailored strategies backed by years of proven experience.

Continuous Learning Ecosystem

Stay updated with a constantly evolving curriculum, reflecting the dynamic nature of commodity markets. Access resources, webinars, and expert sessions to keep your knowledge sharp and relevant. Join now at

WHAT IS THE VRIC?

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference showcases:

120 Keynote Speakers

Join the sharpest minds in the commodities sector, learn their strategies, gain insights, and uncover investment secrets they won't share anywhere else.

300 Mining Companies

Discover a handpicked selection of high-potential mining companies on the exhibition floor, each offering unique opportunities for your next winning investment.

9000+ Attending Investors

WHY ATTEND THIS YEAR'S VRIC?

De-dollarization is Accelerating:

As foreign governments shift away from the US dollar, the global currency landscape changes, creating massive ripples across commodity prices.

Geopolitical Relationships Are Being Redefined:

With geopolitical tensions reshuffling, the supply chains of critical commodities are under pressure-leading to market volatility and new investment opportunities.

Emerging Markets are about to Boom:

The growth in emerging markets will unleash an insatiable appetite for resources.

AI and the Energy Revolution Are Here:

Demand for commodities is set to explode as artificial intelligence and new energy solutions reshape industries.

Decade of Underinvestment:

The mining and hard commodities sectors have been starved of capital for the last ten years. The result? A supply crunch that could send prices soaring.

About Jay Martin

Jay Martin, investor and CEO of Cambridge House, dissects the minds of thought-leaders from around the world with expertise in money management, geopolitics, macro-finance, commodities, technology, and any emerging trends his audience should be learning about.

Jay's mission is to cut through the noise and get to the signal, so he can find the most lucrative investment opportunities.

His goal is to challenge the way we think and the way we invest, knowing well that this can improve our lives for the better.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

