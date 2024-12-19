Nitish Launches 43 Buses, App To Boost Road Connectivity In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched three key projects in a bid to enhance infrastructure, rural connectivity, and sports facilities in the state.

He flagged off 43 deluxe buses with the objective of providing affordable, accessible, and comfortable traveling experiences for people across different parts of Bihar. These buses will operate on various inter-regional routes, improving the state's public system, an official said.

Nitish Kumar personally reviewed the facilities provided on the buses, with special attention to quality and passenger comfort. The addition of deluxe buses aims to enhance public transit, reduce travel stress, and create better interconnectivity across the state. This is expected to benefit commuters and boost economic activity by easing the movement of goods and people.

He also launched the 'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak' mobile app developed by the Rural Works Department (RWD).

"This app leverages state-of-the-art technology to improve the traffic system in rural areas, accelerate infrastructure development with public participation and allow citizens to report road issues (potholes, damaged edges, etc.) and upload photos for redressal,” Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister emphasised monitoring and quick resolution of public complaints to ensure road maintenance. He said the complaints will be tracked and resolved within a stipulated time frame.

The app is accessible on the Google Play Store, making it easy for citizens to contribute to the improvement of road conditions.

The RWD has enhanced transparency and accountability in maintaining 65,000 km of rural roads. It has planned to invest Rs 25,000 crore in road repairs in 2025, emphasising the government's commitment to infrastructure development.

He allocated Rs 638 crore for the construction of 6,659 playgrounds under the Rural Development Department across the state.

This initiative promotes youth development, sports, and recreation across Bihar's rural landscape.

An event in this regard was held at the residence of CM Nitish Kumar in Patna where Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with departmental ministers were present. The event highlighted a collaborative approach to governance.