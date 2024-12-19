Sotelix Endoscopy, Inc. Announces Oversubscribed $1.7 Million Seed Round

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sotelix Endoscopy, a medical device startup developing next-generation therapeutic endoscopy devices, today announced the closing of a $1.7 million seed round financing. The will fund the company's research and development efforts, including in vivo testing of its innovative device.

The round included investments from individual investors, among them some of the world's leading endoscopists, experienced medical device entrepreneurs, and other investors with clinical, technical, and business expertise.

“Therapeutic endoscopy holds the potential to treat numerous gastrointestinal conditions in a minimally invasive manner, but achieving this requires the right tools,” said Dr. Mouen Khashab, founder of Sotelix Endoscopy and Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy at Johns Hopkins Medicine.“Sotelix is dedicated to creating these tools to enable incision-free, scar-free treatments, helping patients return to their lives faster.”

Sotelix Endoscopy, Inc., was founded by Dr. Mouen Khashab, a Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and one of the world's leading endoscopists. The leadership team includes co-founder Dr. Venkata Akshintala, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and pioneer in gastrointestinal medical device development; chairman Mohamad Khachab, a successful entrepreneur and investor; and CEO John Schellhorn.

ABOUT SOTELIX ENDOSCOPY

Sotelix Endoscopy is a privately held medical device startup focused on developing groundbreaking therapeutic endoscopy devices for minimally invasive treatments in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotelix Endoscopy is based in Baltimore, MD. For more information, visit .

