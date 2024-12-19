Four Palestinians Killed After Israeli Drone Bombed Vehicle In Tulkarm Camp
12/19/2024 2:18:24 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Tulkarm / PNN /
Four Palestinians were killed after an Israeli drone targeted and bombed a vehicle in Tulkarm camp today.
Local sources said that the Occupation drone bombed a vehicle in Balawneh neighborhood in Tulkarm camp.
Three otherd were reported to be seriously injured.
Videos and photos circulating on social media showed the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.
With the killing of the four youths in Tulkarm camp, the number of Palestinians killed in the West bank since the morning has risen to 6, two of them in Balata camp east of Nablus.
The number of slain Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, 2023 has risen to 824, including 168 children, and more than 6,500 others have been injured.
