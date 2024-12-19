Panama Launches A Shopping Visa To Attract International Tourism Buyers
Date
12/19/2024 2:11:38 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Panama will create a shopping tourism visa as part of a strategy to promote this type of tourism, with the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Security
and the Colon Free Zone.
It was reported that the agreement will facilitate immigration processes and create this new visa category, which will allow thousands of Latin Americans
to process their visa within 8 days through an efficient technological platform.
Likewise, it is highlighted that this visa will be supported by the
National Migration Service
and the
Colon Free Zone, promoting a safe and expeditious process.
The initiative is expected to boost shopping tourism, attract international buyers, foster trade flows and generate employment in the region.
During the signing of the agreement, the head of Security, Frank Ábrego, stressed that the aim is to boost economic activities in the province of Colón.
For her part, Luisa Napolitano, general manager of the Colon Free Trade Zone, said that this agreement will position Colon as a key destination for shopping tourism and will attract thousands of international buyers.
MENAFN19122024000218011062ID1109013336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.