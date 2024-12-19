Panama Launches A Shopping Visa To Attract International Tourism Buyers

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama will create a shopping visa as part of a strategy to promote this type of tourism, with the signing of a cooperation agreement between the of Security

and the Colon Free Zone.

It was reported that the agreement will facilitate immigration processes and create this new visa category, which will allow thousands of Latin Americans

to process their visa within 8 days through an efficient technological platform.

Likewise, it is highlighted that this visa will be supported by the

National Migration Service

and the

Colon Free Zone, promoting a safe and expeditious process.







The initiative is expected to boost shopping tourism, attract international buyers, foster trade flows and generate employment in the region.

During the signing of the agreement, the head of Security, Frank Ábrego, stressed that the aim is to boost economic activities in the province of Colón.

For her part, Luisa Napolitano, general manager of the Colon Free Trade Zone, said that this agreement will position Colon as a key destination for shopping tourism and will attract thousands of international buyers.