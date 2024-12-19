Titansafe Partners with Portfolio Control – On a Growth Trajectory Together ISIN: DE000A383EA2

EQS-News: TitanSafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

Taufkirchen, 19. December 2024

– Titansafe GmbH, an emerging company in the field of high-security locker solutions, has achieved another strategic milestone. Since Autumn this year, the company has been advised by Portfolio Control GmbH on all capital market-related matters. Portfolio Control GmbH is one of the leading multi-family offices and capital market firms in the Alpine region and has been a licensed issuing expert at the Munich Stock Exchange for many years. This collaboration strengthens Titansafe's market position and enhances the appeal of the Titansafe bond, which has been successfully issued since August 1, 2024. Portfolio Control: Expertise in Wealth Optimization

Portfolio Control is a leading provider of tailored solutions in wealth management and capital market strategies. With extensive experience, the company supports both institutional and private investors in diversifying their portfolios and securing long-term returns. Portfolio Control is synonymous with transparency, reliability, and innovative approaches to optimizing investments. Looking Ahead: A Successful 2025

Titansafe is looking forward to 2025, a year that will see the company commence operations with the opening of its first branches. These milestones mark the beginning of a new era where security, innovation, and customer service are combined at the highest level. The bond offers attractive conditions and supports the company's expansion, including the opening of new locations in Munich and other cities. With a fixed interest rate of 11% and bonus interest linked to the opening of new branches, the bond provides an appealing investment opportunity for institutional and private investors.

Exchange Shared Goals: Security Meets Financial Expertise

Through its partnership with Portfolio Control, Titansafe gains access to a broad network of investors and benefits from in-depth market analyses and capital strategies. At the same time, Portfolio Control enhances its portfolio by integrating an innovative and forward-thinking company like Titansafe. This collaboration optimizes the financing goals of the Titansafe bond and enables the company to scale its business model further. About Titansafe GmbH

Titansafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH specializes in high-security locker systems. The company is planning to establish a nationwide network of locker facilities that are accessible 24/7, 365 days a year. With a strong focus on innovation, security, and exceptional customer service, Titansafe aims to become the leading provider of locker solutions. Interested investors are invited to review the securities prospectus on our website at

. Contact:

Titansafe Schließfachanlagen GmbH

Email:

Web:



Tel: +49 89 99734167

