Reflecting On 2024: BIER Tackling Interconnected Challenges Through Collaboration And Commitment

(MENAFN- 3BL) The past year, 2024, has been a defining moment for addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, water conservation, plastic packaging and deforestation. As these issues grow increasingly interconnected, so too do the solutions. Companies, organizations, and worldwide recognize the need for a unified approach to achieve ambitious environmental targets and fulfill sustainability commitments.

Long before terms like climate action, regenerative agriculture, and circularity became mainstream, coalitions, nonprofits, and like-minded stakeholder groups were laying the groundwork. These early efforts not only raised awareness but also established frameworks for action. Today, these organizations are pivotal in guiding companies toward decarbonization, improving watershed health, reducing plastic waste, and implementing regenerative practices.

At the forefront of this movement is the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER). For the past 17 years, BIER has embodied the power of collaboration, setting the standard for industry-wide initiatives and fostering a culture of collective impact. Through data-driven insights, innovative methodologies, and best practice sharing, BIER has remained committed to advancing environmental sustainability solutions tailored to the beverage sector.

2024: A Year of Connection, Action, and Impact

This year, BIER continued to lead by example, driving progress on several fronts:



Industry-Specific Insights

With the release of key publications such as the 2023 Water, Energy, and Emissions Efficiency Benchmarking Study and The True Cost of Water 3.0 , BIER provided actionable data to empower its members. These resources not only enhance operational efficiency but also underline the importance of valuing water and energy in decision-making.

Innovative Tools and Guidance

The 2024 Water Circularity Playbook has been a game-changer, offering strategies to embed circular water use practices into beverage production.

In-Person Collaboration

BIER's May Meeting at Pernod Ricard and September Fall Meeting at AB InBev were instrumental in fostering dialogue on topics such as Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), Corporate Social Responsibility Disclosure (CSRD) implementation, Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) targets, and emerging regulations like European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). These discussions solidified shared commitments to sustainability roadmaps, watershed health, and regulatory alignment.

Specialized Initiatives

The BIER Coolitio continued to address the environmental impact of commercial refrigeration, driving innovation in energy efficiency and circularity.

Expanded Membership

Welcoming members like Asahi Group Holdings and Monster Energy strengthened BIER's collective expertise and reach. Leadership Transition

We celebrated the appointment of Erica Pann as BIER's new Executive Director , guiding BIER into its next chapter.

Continued Progress: Charco Bendito Watershed Collaboration

One of the most inspiring examples of BIER's collaborative efforts is the Charco Bendito Watershed Collaboration. This multi-stakeholder initiative in the Municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, Mexico, continues to deliver meaningful progress in addressing shared water challenges. Throughout 2024, BIER members have built on the success of this project by:



Enhancing water quality and availability for local communities and ecosystems.

Driving collective action among stakeholders to safeguard the Lerma Santiago watershed. Scaling insights from Charco Bendito to explore new watershed collaboration opportunities, including efforts in India, demonstrating the replicability of this impactful model.

Charco Bendito stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, proving that when industries, local communities, and environmental organizations come together, they can create lasting, positive change.

Collaboration at the Core of Progress

Collaboration is the cornerstone of BIER's success. By bringing together diverse voices from across the beverage industry, BIER fosters a spirit of shared learning and innovation. As we look ahead to 2025, BIER remains steadfast in its mission to drive meaningful action. Together, we will continue to tackle interconnected challenges with the urgency they demand, advancing environmental sustainability in the beverage industry. Thank you to all BIER members, partners, and stakeholders who have made this progress possible.