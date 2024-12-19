Lennox Recognized On Wall Street Journal's 2024 List Of Best-Managed Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lennox was named to the Wall Street Journal's list of 2024 Best-Managed Companies, highlighting its commitment to business excellence and strategic growth.

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII ), a leading provider of innovative climate control solutions, was selected for the Wall Street Journal's prestigious list of 2024 Best-Managed Companies for the second consecutive year. The Drucker Institute developed the Management Top 250 ranking and measures corporate management by examining customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength metrics.

"This honor reflects the progress we've made as a company, including our relentless focus on operational efficiency, delivering sustainable products, and creating a culture that values innovation and giving back," said Lennox CEO Alok Maskara. "As we continue to invest in our distribution network, advanced technologies, and employee-driven community initiatives, we are proud to be recognized for the core values that drive us forward."

In 2024, Lennox introduced low global warming potential (GWP) products across its Home Comfort Solutions and Building Climate Solutions segments, demonstrating its focus on offering sustainable and energy-efficient HVAC solutions. Lennox achieved notable recognition by winning three gold Dealer Design Awards for their products' exceptional design and technological advancements.

Lennox also strengthened its portfolio through a joint venture with Samsung to bring advanced ductless AC and heat pump (mini-split, multi-split, VRF) products to market. Samsung Lennox HVAC North America combines the HVAC expertise of Lennox with Samsung's technological innovation, delivering flexible options for customers seeking advanced heating and cooling systems.

In addition to its business achievements, Lennox has deepened its commitment to the communities where employees live and work through the LII Lennox Foundation. The foundation's mission is to promote employee volunteerism and charitable efforts in the areas of education, health, and the environment. This year, the LII Lennox Foundation launched Lennox Days of Good, a companywide volunteer initiative with 94 events and over 2,000 employees participating globally.

As Lennox marked the 25th anniversary of its IPO in 2024, the company continues to focus on growth, advancing its technological capabilities and operation efficiency, enhancing customer solutions, and making positive contributions to the communities it serves. For more information, visit .

Lennox (NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

