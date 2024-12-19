Celebrity Chef Marc Cummings Named Host Of The Traveling Golfer: West Coast Swing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world of golf and cuisine is set to collide in an extraordinary way as celebrated chef and television personality Marc Cummings joins the Traveling Golfer TV Show as the host of its highly anticipated West Coast Swing series. Known for his groundbreaking food and travel work on the Food Network and his passion for the game of golf, Chef Marc brings a unique combination of expertise, energy, and storytelling to the show.

From the Kitchen to the Tee Box

Marc Cummings has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the culinary world, with a career that spans decades of innovation and excellence. As one of the original figures to explore the intersection of food and travel on television, he has inspired countless viewers to see cuisine as a gateway to culture. From showcasing his culinary prowess on international stages to hosting live demonstrations that highlight his vibrant personality, Chef Marc has become a beloved figure in the food and entertainment industries.

“Food is more than sustenance; it's a celebration of place, people, and history,” Chef Marc reflects.“Bringing that perspective to the golf world is a challenge I'm thrilled to embrace.”

A Passion for Golf and Exploration

In addition to his culinary achievements, Chef Marc is an avid golfer who views the game as a perfect complement to his love for travel and discovery. Over the years, he's played on some of the most prestigious courses worldwide, savoring the unique flavors and cultures that make each destination memorable. His ability to connect the dots between golf and gastronomy promises to deliver a fresh and engaging perspective to viewers.

“Golf and food share a universal language,” Marc says.“Both bring people together and create moments that last a lifetime.”

A New Vision for The Traveling Golfer: West Coast Swing

The upcoming West Coast Swing series will highlight the beauty and diversity of the Pacific coastline's (and beyond) premier golf courses while diving into the local culinary scenes that define the region. From coastal seafood feasts to the flavors of California wine country, Chef Marc will take audiences on a journey that blends the best of golf, food, and travel.

In each episode, Marc will explore championship courses, meet with local chefs and artisans, and immerse himself in the culture of the destinations. Whether sharing tips from the green or savoring regional delicacies, his enthusiasm and expertise promise to make The Traveling Golfer: West Coast Swing a standout series for golfers, foodies, and wanderlust-driven viewers alike.

A Dynamic Partnership

This new chapter for the Traveling Golfer series marks an exciting evolution for the show. By welcoming Chef Marc Cummings, the series is poised to expand its appeal and deliver a rich, multi-dimensional experience.

“Marc's background in food and travel, combined with his passion for golf, makes him the perfect choice to lead this series,” said Dustin Gilder Executive Producer.“We're excited to see how his energy and creativity elevate the show to new heights.”

Watch the Premiere

The Traveling Golfer: West Coast Swing will debut on January 5th, 2025 on NBC Sports northeast and will be available on leading platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and WingDing. Fans can also follow the series on social media for behind-the-scenes updates and exclusive content.

About The Traveling Golfer

The Traveling Golfer is an award-winning television series that takes viewers on a journey to the world's most iconic golf destinations. Known for its captivating storytelling and insider access, the show continues to set the standard for golf and travel entertainment.

Discover the perfect blend of golf, food, and travel with Chef Marc Cummings on The Traveling Golfer: West Coast Swing. Get ready to tee off into a new kind of adventure.

