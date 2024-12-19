Hydrolix Reports Technology Partner Ecosystem Momentum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partners tap Hydrolix streaming data lake to deliver real-time query performance at terabyte-scale for a radically lower cost.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolix, the streaming data lake company revolutionizing the economics of big data, today announced significant growth among its partner ecosystem in 2024. Hydrolix has seen 12 times year-over-year revenue growth since November 2023, fueled by the success of its rapidly expanding strategic partnerships across industries including observability, cybersecurity, digital advertising and AI/machine learning.

The company's technology allows enterprises to reduce their storage footprint while maintaining hot data access for real-time analysis. With the cost of log-intensive use cases like observability comprising as much as 30% of total cloud spend for many organizations, Hydrolix partners can offer their customers hot access to four times more data at one fourth the cost.

Beyond technology partnerships, Hydrolix's collaboration with Akamai marked the genesis of the Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program . Together, the companies launched TrafficPeak , a managed observability service that has since been adopted by more than 300 customers worldwide.

"Finding partners that align with our mission to deliver exceptional value to end users has been a driving force behind our success," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO of Hydrolix. "The rapid growth of our partner ecosystem is a testament to the strength of our platform and the creativity of our partners in building innovative solutions that address real-world challenges."



"We're thrilled to be working with the Hydrolix team," said Jacek Migdal, CEO of Quesma. "Quesma's partnership with Hydrolix is already paying off in the speed and cost-effectiveness we're able to offer our customers. Users are able to analyze and visualize data in Hydrolix clusters with Kibana and OpenSearch, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) while keeping the freedom to choose the applications and databases that work best for them."

Driving Innovation Through Partnerships

Selected new Hydrolix technology partners include:



APIContext : Provides performance monitoring and management for APIs. With Hydrolix and APIContext, companies can pinpoint API performance issues in real time and mitigate them instantly, before they impact end users.

Datazoom : Aggregates and enriches streaming analytics data to help businesses monitor content consumption, optimize advertising and track technical issues in real time. Together, Datazoom and Hydrolix enable customers to see how their content is performing throughout the entire content journey, from the moment it's recorded to how it displays on end users' devices.

Grafana : Provides dashboards for data visualization. Hydrolix uses Grafana as the default dashboard tool to unify data sources and insights into one view, on one dashboard, so Hydrolix users can see issues instantly, reduce the mean time to resolution (MTTR) and maintain smooth daily operations.

IORiver : Powers Virtual Edge, a multi-CDN (content delivery network) solution that offers web application firewall (WAF), rate limiting, bot detection, load balancing and more. Hydrolix enables IORiver customers to ingest, store and enrich massive amounts of log data (at least 1 TB a day) in real time; store data at a fraction of the cost of competing providers for at least 15 months; and query data in subseconds since all data remains hot. As a result, IoRiver customers can pinpoint and fix performance issues instantly to maintain a fast digital experience, without buffering or outages.

Mux : Monitors the viewer's experience while they are playing an on-demand video or live stream on internet-based applications and websites. Together, Mux and Hydrolix are able to monitor multiple CDNs globally and reroute traffic for better performance; drill down into individual client sessions to uncover minor and major issues and determine from where they are originating and their root cause; and spot pirated streams instantly and decrease MTTR.

Quesma : Offers a Kibana translation layer for Hydrolix, enabling Elastic users to retain data affordably while leveraging familiar dashboards. With Quesma and Hydrolix, users can query and visualize Elastic data, while also paying 75% less for storage. ScientiaMobile : Provides device identification which helps media and entertainment companies understand which types of devices viewers are using to look at content. ScientiaMobile uses Hydrolix to enrich log data with device insights to optimize ad performance and identify performance issues by device type.

Partner Network Expansions Coming in 2025

The company's technology partnership ecosystem has grown the fastest, with partner solutions plugging into Hydrolix's three main services:



Hydrolix Enterprise : fully managed Hydrolix streaming data lake

TrafficPeak : an observability solution for Akamai Connected Cloud, powered by Hydrolix Cascade : a new observability service built on AWS for origin and AWS edge services

Entering 2025, Hydrolix plans to expand its partner network further, with a focus on strategic partnerships in observability, cybersecurity and AI/ML.

For more information about partnering with Hydrolix, visit hydrolix/partner-program .

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. Its combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing costs. Hydrolix powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth across industries. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide. For more information, visit hydrolix

SOURCE Hydrolix

