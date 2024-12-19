Lori Saunders Named President Of The Kentucky Association Of Convention And Visitors Bureaus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lori Saunders appointed as President of KACVB

- Traci Cunningham, a Past President of KACVBGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lori Saunders, Executive Director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, has been named President of the Kentucky Association of and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) for 2025. Lori brings years of experience in tourism and destination marketing to her new leadership role. As an active member of KACVB, she has worked alongside industry leaders to promote Kentucky's unique attractions, drive economic growth, and support communities across the state.“I am honored to serve as President of KACVB and continue the incredible work of this organization,” said Saunders.“I look forward to working with this fantastic team of officers to build on our collective success and strengthen Kentucky's tourism industry.The newly elected officers joining Saunders are:Vice President: Michele Allen, Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors BureauTreasurer: Abby Dixon, Henderson Tourist CommissionSecretary: Amy Ellis, Franklin/Simpson County Tourism CommissionLori Saunders succeeds Past President Lori Murphy, who led the association with exceptional dedication and vision.“Her hard work has laid a strong foundation for us to build upon, and I am committed to continuing that momentum to move Kentucky tourism forward,” Saunders added.The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus represents tourism professionals across the state. They work together to promote Kentucky as a visitor destination.“Lori's passion for Kentucky and her proven leadership in tourism make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Traci Cunningham, a Past President of KACVB and Executive Director of Oak Grove Tourism.“Her vision, combined with her hands-on approach, will be an asset to our organization as we tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.” Cunningham added,“ Lori is not just a leader but a beacon of vision, guiding with wisdom and inspiring others to reach new heights together.”The Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB) is committed to supporting tourism professionals statewide through education, networking, and advocacy. With Saunders at the helm, KACVB aims to amplify the collective voice of Kentucky's tourism leaders and ensure the industry's continued success.“As President of KACVB, I am committed to being a strong advocate for Kentucky's tourism industry at both the state and national levels,” Saunders said.“Tourism is a vital economic driver for our communities, and I look forward to working with legislators and stakeholders to ensure that our industry continues to thrive and receive the support it deserves.”About KACVBThe Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Kentucky's tourism industry through education, advocacy, and collaboration.

