Advance America's Newest Location Opens Inside Orlando's Southchase Plaza

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America, a leading provider of solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location on December 19, 2024. Situated inside the Sedano's Supermarket on S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, FL, this innovative store-within-a-store concept underscores Advance America's commitment to making financial services more convenient and accessible for the vibrant South Orlando community.

Bringing Financial Solutions to Where You Shop

The new location allows customers to handle their financial needs while shopping at Sedano's, the largest Hispanic-owned grocery chain in the U.S. Advance America offers personal loans up to $1,000, including Payday Loans and Installment Loans .

Whether managing short-term expenses or planning ahead, customers can now seamlessly integrate financial tasks into their everyday errands.

"This partnership with Sedano's Supermarket reflects our dedication to serving communities where they live, shop, and connect," said Mario Ruiz, Senior Director of Operations at Advance America. "By opening this location inside Sedano's, we're enhancing accessibility and convenience for Orlando families who already trust us for their financial needs."

Grand Opening Festivities

Advance America will host a Grand Opening Raffle in celebration of its new location. Five lucky winners will be selected to win a $100 Sedano's Gift Card every week starting December 19, 2024, and ending January 23, 2025.

Swish from the Osceola Magic will be available for photo ops on Friday, December 20, 2024, from 12pm – 2pm. Come meet the mascot and celebrate the grand opening!

Location:

Inside Sedano's Supermarket

12981 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday - Saturday: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Phone:

(407) 255-2720

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading state-licensed consumer lender in the U.S. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations , and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica for more information.



Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Follow Advance America on social media:





Facebook: facebook/AdvanceAmerica

X/Twitter: x/UAdvanceAmerica Instagram: instagram/AdvanceAmerica

