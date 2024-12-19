Dr. Galina Helps Women Balance Hormones, Manage Thyroid Health, And Achieve Weight Loss This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Galina ND

- Dr. Galina Mironova, NDCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season can bring a mix of joy and stress, often disrupting routines and goals. To help women feel their best during this busy time, Dr. Galina , a leading expert in functional medicine and women's health, is sharing essential strategies to balance hormones, optimize thyroid health , and achieve sustainable weight loss .Healthy Hormones for the HolidaysHormonal imbalances can affect everything from energy levels and mood to weight and sleep quality. Dr. Galina emphasizes the importance of maintaining hormonal harmony, even during the indulgent holiday season.“Women often overlook how hormonal imbalances can impact their ability to enjoy the holidays fully,” says Dr. Galina.“With the right guidance and small, actionable steps, women can feel energized, balanced, and confident throughout the season.”Dr. Galina recommends simple lifestyle adjustments to support hormonal health, such as:- Prioritizing Quality Sleep: A consistent sleep schedule helps regulate hormones like cortisol and melatonin.- Reducing Sugar Intake: Avoiding excess sugar can stabilize insulin levels and support balanced hormones.- Managing Stress: Mind-body techniques like meditation or yoga can help reduce cortisol levels and improve overall well-being.- Thyroid Health: The Key to Energy and MetabolismThyroid health plays a critical role in metabolism, energy levels, and weight management. For women experiencing fatigue, weight fluctuations, or low energy during the holidays, thyroid health might be the missing piece.“Many women are unaware of how closely their thyroid affects their overall health,” Dr. Galina explains.“Through functional medicine testing and personalized care, we can uncover imbalances and create a tailored plan to restore thyroid function.”Dr. Galina encourages women to monitor symptoms such as:- Persistent fatigue- Unexplained weight changes- Dry skin or hair thinning- Cold sensitivity- Achieving Sustainable Weight LossWeight loss is often a common goal for the new year, but Dr. Galina believes in starting now with realistic and science-backed strategies. Her recommendations for sustainable weight loss during the holidays include:- Mindful Eating: Focus on portion control and savor each bite to avoid overeating.- Balanced Meals: Include protein, healthy fats, and fiber at every meal to stay satisfied and curb cravings.- Staying Active: Incorporate movement daily, whether it's a brisk walk, a yoga session, or a holiday dance party.“By approaching weight loss as a journey rather than a resolution, women can enjoy the holidays guilt-free while laying the foundation for long-term success,” Dr. Galina notes.Support Your Health This SeasonDr. Galina is committed to helping women thrive during the holidays and beyond by offering tailored solutions to balance hormones, improve thyroid health, and support sustainable weight management.For more information or to schedule a consultation, individuals can visit or contact 224-300-4886.About Dr. GalinaDr. Galina is a trusted expert in functional medicine and women's health, dedicated to empowering women to achieve optimal wellness. Her personalized, science-based approach helps patients understand and address hormonal imbalances, thyroid health, and weight concerns to lead healthier, more vibrant lives.

Dr. Galina Mironova

Board Certified Naturopathic Doctor

+1 224-300-4886

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.