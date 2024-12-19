Global Energy Software Company Energy Exemplar Appoints Emilio G. Marisei As Senior Vice President, EMEA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Emilio G. Marisei, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Energy ExemplarLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Energy Exemplar , a leading provider of energy modeling and simulation software, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Emilio G. Marisei as Senior Vice President, EMEA, based in London. With over two decades of experience in digital transformation, energy technology, and growth acceleration, Emilio brings an impressive record of scaling private equity-backed companies and leading international organizations. Having lived and worked in diverse locations across Europe, including Italy, Austria and Norway, and in North and South America - Emilio is uniquely positioned to lead Energy Exemplar's EMEA region in a period of transformative growth.Prior to joining Energy Exemplar, Emilio served as Managing Director and Executive Vice President, International at Quorum Software, where he drove exceptional growth across EMEA and APAC. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Emilio successfully managed the performance of a large cross-cultural workforce across international geographies, reinforcing his reputation as a top global executive in the energy industry. His extensive career also includes leadership roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Schlumberger Software Integrated Solutions (SLB), and Accenture.The appointment of Emilio aligns with Energy Exemplar's commitment to revolutionizing the future of energy with clarity, speed, and innovation. As the company continues its global growth, backed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners, Emilio's strategic vision, transformational leadership experience, digital and energy industry expertise will be instrumental in driving success in the EMEA region.David Wilson, CEO of Energy Exemplar, commented:"We are delighted to welcome Emilio to Energy Exemplar. His exceptional leadership track record, coupled with his global perspective and expertise in digital transformation, aligns well with our mission of empowering transformative energy decisions. Emilio's appointment reinforces our position as a truly global organization committed to delivering value across diverse markets."Emilio G. Marisei expressed his excitement for the role:"Energy Exemplar is at the forefront of enabling the energy transition with innovative solutions like PLEXOS. I am honored to join the team during such an exciting time and look forward to working with our clients and partners in EMEA to address the complex challenges of the evolving energy landscape."Emilio has completed executive development programs at Stanford University and IFP Paris and holds an MBA and BSBA from HPU and a management degree from Modul University Vienna.For further information about Energy Exemplar and its innovative solutions, please visit .

