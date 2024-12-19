Bangalore Police, Bangalore Hospitals, And Aarohana Foundation Launch Police Marshals Initiative At RV Engineering College

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kengeri, Bangalore, December 19, 2024: The Bangalore Police, in collaboration with Bangalore Hospitals and the Aarohana Foundation, launched the Marshals for Kengeri Subdivision initiative at RV Engineering College. This comprehensive program focused on raising awareness about drug abuse, cybercrime, and life-saving CPR training, with the active participation of students in building a healthier and safer society.



The event was inaugurated by Mr. Girish S., IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bangalore West Division, along with Mr. Basavaraj A. Teli, ACP Kengeri Subdivision; Mr. Sanjeev Gowda, Inspector, Kengeri Police Station; and Dr. K.N. Subramanya, Principal, RV Engineering College.



Highlights of the event included:



· Student Performances: Students of RV Engineering College staged a powerful mime on drug awareness and a comedy drama that shed light on the risks of cybercrime.



· CPR and BLS Training: Dr. Gunjan Rai, Head of the Emergency Department at Bangalore Hospital Kengeri, trained approximately 450 participants in Basic Life Support (BLS) and CPR, equipping them with essential life-saving skills.



· Dignitaries' Addresses:



o Mr. Girish S., DCP Bangalore West, emphasized the societal impact of drug abuse and inspired students to contribute to the community by supporting police efforts through the Police Marshals initiative.



o Mr. Basavaraj A. Teli, ACP Kengeri Subdivision, educated students on the effects of cybercrime, the responsible use of social media, and staying vigilant online.



o Dr. K.N. Subramanya, Principal of RVCE, highlighted the importance of such awareness programs, encouraging students to be role models and pioneers in cyber safety and health training.



The event concluded with the dignitaries capping the students, officially inducting them as Police Marshals. The initiative aims to empower youth to collaborate with law enforcement in fostering a strong and healthy society while addressing critical issues like drug abuse and cybercrime.



