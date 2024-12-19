Let's Take Maharashtra To Path Of Development At Thrice The Current Speed: Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 19 (IANS) Deputy Chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that even as Maharashtra is the 'number one state' on all fronts, the MahaYuti is resolved to take the state to the path of development at three times the current speed.

Shinde, in his reply to the debate on the Governor's address said: "For the last two-and-a-half years, we have worked as a team. That is why our government has become the beloved government of the people. Our responsibility has increased due to the trust of the people. Now we are promising a more dynamic and people-oriented administration."

He said that the transformation of Maharashtra started two and half years ago and now it is a joint mission to make a prosperous Maharashtra.

"The strike rate for development works under the MahaYuti government was the highest in the country in the last two and a half years. This strike rate will further increase. We have been working round the clock to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country and will continue to do so," he announced.

Shinde said infrastructure work worth Rs 10 lakh crore are underway in Maharashtra.

"We are going to start four and a half hundred km of Metro lines in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur cities. Approval has been given to the new greenfield expressway from Shirur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The works on Pune Ring Road, Alibaug-Virar multimodal corridor are going on at a fast pace. We are building 7,000 km of access control roads. Our plan is that it should not take more than seven to eight hours to go from one part of the state to another," he added.

The former Maharashtra CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn up a roadmap to make the country a superpower.

"The state wants to work towards that and make its contribution. Viksit Bharat needs to be strongly linked to Viksit Maharashtra. I am sure that the Prime Minister, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, have strong support and will continue to do so," he said.

Shinde said that the government has taken concrete steps to increase the development of Vidarbha region.

"We have taken concrete steps for the development of Vidarbha and they are showing positive results. The government is extending the Samruddhi Mahamarg up to Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli. In the very first session as Chief Minister, I had announced a bonus of Rs 15,000 per hectare for paddy to 5 lakh farmers in Vidarbha. We have increased the amount of this bonus to Rs 20,000. Vidarbha will be developed as a logistics hub," he added.

Further, Shinde said that the government has approved projects worth Rs 70,000 crore to boost industrial development in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

"Two new projects were started in Surjagad in Gadchiroli during my tenure. In the last two and a half years, we have held 86 Cabinet meetings and taken 850 important decisions," he added.