In Forced Evacuation Zone Of Donetsk Region, 50 Children Remain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In settlements of Donetsk region where forced evacuation of children is being carried out, 37 families with 50 children still remain.

This was reported by Yulia Ryzhakova, Acting Head of the Children's Affairs Service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In four settlements currently subject to mandatory evacuation in a forced manner, there are still 50 children, belonging to 37 families,” Ryzhakova said.

She noted that most of the children currently remain in the settlements of Pokrovsk territorial community.

“In the town of Lyman, one child remains in one family; in the town of Kostiantynivka, four children remain belonging to three families; and in Pokrovsk territorial community, a total of 45 children remain, belonging to 33 families,” the representative of regional authorities stated.

toin

According to her, the evacuation of children with their families, which began in Donetsk region on April 7, 2023, continues, and in the past week alone, 50 more children from 41 families were evacuated.

Ryzhakova specified that the majority of children evacuated in the past week were from Pokrovsk territorial community – 36 in total. The evacuation is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, a decision has been made in Donetsk region to forcibly evacuate 146 children from seven settlements in Udachne community.