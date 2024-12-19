Inaugural 2025 Toyota National Battle Of The Bands Symphonic To Debut At The Kennedy Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing, creators of the National Battle of the Bands, is proud to announce the inaugural 2025 Toyota National Battle of the Bands Symphonic, taking place live at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2025. This prestigious event will showcase symphonic performances celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) talent and artistry, with participating bands to be revealed soon.

The 2025 Toyota National Battle of the Bands Symphonic is an exclusive, black-tie event that elevates the traditional HBCU band experience, showcasing the depth and versatility of HBCU music programs beyond the marching bands typically celebrated at halftime shows. Symphonic band performances will include classical music, strings, and orchestral elements, all within the world-renowned Kennedy Center.

"We are thrilled to bring the incredible talents of HBCU symphonic bands to the forefront with this inaugural event," says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "The Toyota National Battle of the Bands Symphonic provides a unique opportunity to showcase the depth of musical excellence within HBCUs in one of the world's most prestigious venues. This is a historic moment for HBCUs and the National Battle of the Bands, and we look forward to presenting an unforgettable experience."

As the title sponsor, Toyota expressed its continued commitment to supporting education, diversity, and cultural excellence through this new and distinguished event.

"The growing popularity of the National Battle of the Bands, along with the introduction of this innovative Symphonic component, highlights the significance of advancing the legacy and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, especially their music programs," said Andrew George, Senior Media Analyst in Integrated Marketing Operations with Toyota North America. "This unique event is the perfect complement to the National Battle of the Bands platform. Toyota is both honored and humbled to play a key role in elevating another aspect of the HBCU experience, while celebrating the hard work of our talented young scholar-musicians for audiences across the nation," he added.

This event will highlight the incredible talent within HBCU music programs and support scholarship initiatives for students through the Webber Foundation Scholarship Fund, contributing to the next generation of leaders emerging from HBCUs.

About the National Battle of the Bands' Symphonic

The National Battle of the Bands Symphonic is an innovative extension of the celebrated National Battle of the Bands, created to honor the rich tradition and versatility of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) music programs. The Symphonic event provides a platform for HBCU symphonic bands to showcase their musical excellence, moving beyond the halftime field to the concert hall. Held at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., this black-tie event spotlights the classical and symphonic prowess of HBCU musicians, combining orchestral elements with the cultural pride of HBCUs. This unique experience celebrates HBCU legacy, talent, and artistry, while also supporting scholarships for the next generation of leaders through the Webber Foundation Scholarship Fund.

This 2025 Toyota National Battle of the Bands Symphonic is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.

