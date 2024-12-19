HWH International Inc. Provides Updates On Hapi Cafe Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HWH) is pleased to share an update on the progress of our Hapi Cafe business. Currently, the Company operates one Hapi Cafe outlet in Singapore and two in South Korea. The Hapi Cafe brand is growing its presence across Asia, with outlets owned by the Company and its affiliates in Singapore, Taiwan (Republic of China), the People's Republic of China, and South Korea, and is now launching its Hapi Cafe X initiative.

HAPI CAFE embodies the essence of HWH International's (HWH) 4-in-1 philosophy, aiming to enrich lives across three fundamental aspects: HEALTH, WEALTH, and HAPPINESS.

The core of the Hapi Cafe mission is to promote health through offering a variety of nutritious meals, including specialized Keto diet meal plans. Our vision has now been fully developed and rolled out in the Hapi Cafe flagship stores in Korea, Taiwan and Singapore. We continue to get positive feedback from our regular customers and members while continuously strengthening our model to fulfil the vision of HWH.

The Hapi Cafe in China that is situated in Dongguan's Central Business District, 38/F Global Economic and Trading Building fully represents our model. We offer a co-working environment and hold regular events with various companies. More importantly, this serves as the venue for HWH to organize and share workshops and seminars for our Hapi Wealth Education program. Through Hapi Cafe Dongguan, we successfully kicked off a soft launch of our Wealth Builder Program in November. Our plan is to continue to roll out Hapi Wealth Builder workshops in Hapi Cafes throughout Asia.

By leveraging the unique Hapi Cafe business experience in different countries, we are now revamping the existing Hapi Cafe in Taiwan and Korea, to offer the full“HWH Experience” for our members.

In response to the highly competitive coffee shop business in China, we have created a unique operating model to offer Hapi Cafe Xpress (Hapi Cafe X) with business owners of fitness centers, co-work spaces and showrooms (such as automobile showrooms), allowing more customers to experience our philosophy, while keeping operating investments to a minimum. We will be rolling out Hapi Cafe X in China and other Asian countries in the first half of 2025.

“We have been very selective in establishing a presence for Hapi Cafe in Asia as it is a unique model, combing Hapi Wealth Building, our Hapi Marketplace and Hapi Travel all together into one as an HWH experience with our Hapi Cafe Membership. We believe 2025 is the year to excel following our experiences with the highly-competitive coffee shop business. Hapi Cafe X is an accelerator of our brand exposure which will help the growth of membership with limited investment, which is critical to our success in the current economic environment,” said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Executive Chairman of HWH.“At HWH, promoting health, wealth, and happiness remains at the heart of our mission.”

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information, visit: .hwhintl.com/

