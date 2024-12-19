ZEE Entertainment concludes second leg of Agency Premier League T20 in Delhi ahead of DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 19th December 2024: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20, successfully hosted the second leg of its inaugural Agency Premier League T20 in Delhi, continuing the strong momentum of the unique trade marketing initiative. The event was graced by popular Indian and comedian Aparshakti Khurana. The versatile entertainer, known for his diverse roles as a jockey, playback singer, composer, and television host, brought an electrifying energy to the event. Adding to the thrill and excitement, OMD emerged victorious in the Delhi leg, which witnessed spirited participation from leading agencies, including Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis, and Dentsu. The league will be culminating in Mumbai on 20th December.



The first leg of the tournament in Bengaluru also saw robust participation and engagement by the participating teams setting the perfect stage for the Delhi edition. Group M, Mavericks clinched victory in the Bengaluru leg, which saw strong participation from leading agencies, including Group M, Blasters, Dentsu, Havas Media, Initiative, and Madison. The Mumbai event will host an equally competitive line up with Wavemaker, Starcom, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom and Mindshare Fulcrum.

Reflecting on the league, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, said, “We, at ZEE are delighted with the success of both Bengaluru and Delhi legs of the league. The league exemplifies Zee Entertainment’s dedication to build meaningful relationships with our trade partners, including the media fraternity. Cricket is a unifying force in India, and through this initiative, our aim is to bring the excitement of DP World ILT20 closer to our partners while fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm for the game.”

The month-long third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, 9 February 2025. Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5. The syndicate broadcast partners around the world will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier this year, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) reported that the league’s second season reached 221 million viewers and with an aim to capture a viewership of 230-million for the upcoming season, ZEE will expand its reach by including South Indian channels, offering a month-long cricket carnival experience.

The channel’s extensive distribution strategy ensured widespread accessibility in India and across the globe. With a notable 46% share of female viewership and 55% share of youth viewership, the league's broad appeal in India underscores its status.





