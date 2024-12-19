Pierre’s TT Offers a Festive Culinary Journey with Exclusive Dining Experiences by Chef Pierre Gagnaire

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 19 December 2024 – This festive season, Pierre’s TT at InterContinental Dubai Festival City invites guests to experience the creativity and mastery of the celebrated three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire. From a luxurious Festive Afternoon Tea to an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration and seasonal à la carte delights, every offering reflects Chef Gagnaire’s passion for French gastronomy, crafted to celebrate the joy and togetherness of the holidays.



Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, stated: “Pierre’s TT holds a special place in our culinary portfolio, and this festive season, we are proud to offer experiences that combine the creative genius of Chef Pierre Gagnaire with the celebratory spirit of the holidays. From the artistry of the Festive Afternoon Tea to the elegance of our New Year’s Eve celebration, every detail has been crafted to provide our guests with unforgettable moments. We look forward to welcoming guests as they gather with loved ones to mark the joy of the season in true French sophistication.”



A Festive Afternoon Tea to Remember



Indulge in the elegance of Chef Pierre Gagnaire’s Festive Afternoon Tea at CHOIX TT, a thoughtfully curated experience that blends French tradition with festive cheer. Guests can enjoy a medley of delicate pastries, light-as-air macarons, and refined savoury bites such as smoked salmon canapés and truffle-infused finger sandwiches. These treats are paired with the finest Dammann Frères teas, each selected to complement the intricate flavours of the menu. Adding a festive sparkle, the tea is accompanied by Galland’or, a sparkling apple beverage with 23K edible gold flakes, making it ideal for celebratory moments. The warm and inviting ambiance, with seasonal décor and soft music, ensures a serene and memorable gathering with loved ones.



When: Throughout December - 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Where: CHOIX TT Restaurant & Patisserie, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price: AED 175 per person | AED 299 per couple



Bring the Magic of the Season Home: Perfect Festive Takeaways

Celebrate the season in grand style with a gourmet Festive Takeaway. For those craving the elegance of French cuisine, elevate your celebrations with Pierre Gagnaire's festive specialties, including Bresse Chicken with black truffle, Duck Foie Gras Terrine, and the iconic Christmas Yule Log.

When: Pierre's TT & CHOIX TT French Flavours Takeaway, available throughout December

Price: Prices vary depending on the item.

Iconic Traditional ‘Galette des Rois’ at CHOIX TT

This season, CHOIX TT unveils the elegance of the Galette des Rois, a true masterpiece of French tradition. Beneath its golden, flaky layers of puff pastry lies a fragrant almond frangipane, smooth and indulgent. Adding to its charm, a hidden fève awaits discovery offering the finder a moment of joy and the crown of the day. Perfect for celebrating with loved ones, this regal delicacy is available exclusively at CHOIX TT.

When: From January 1st to 31st 2025

Price: AED 175 - Good for 5-6

Experience an Exquisite New Year’s Eve Dinner at CHOIX TT

Step into a world of elegance and indulgence this New Year’s Eve at CHOIX TT, where a truly magical dining experience awaits. Say goodbye to the year gone by with a chic, all-white Parisian celebration, surrounded by a stunning fireworks display against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic skyline and the grandeur of InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Immerse yourself in a luxurious four-course menu, meticulously crafted by the world-renowned three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire. Each dish is a masterpiece, designed to take you on a gastronomic journey like no other.

Where: CHOIX TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Prices:

· AED 1,099 per person (including soft beverages)

· AED 1,199 per person (including hops, grapes, and a glass of premium bubbles to toast the night)

· A special à la carte option is available for children aged 6-12





Seasonal À La Carte Dining with Chef Pierre Gagnaire in person



From December 30 through January 3, Pierre’s TT offers a seasonal à la carte menu that captures the creativity and precision of Chef Gagnaire’s approach to French gastronomy. Highlights include roasted blue lobster paired with frothy licorice butter, a daring yet harmonious combination that brings out the delicate sweetness of the lobster. The sautéed sweetbreads with angelica deliver a sumptuous and earthy flavour profile, while the Japanese amberjack is elevated by a soy caramel glaze and the tropical brightness of ponzu-infused coconut milk. Each dish is crafted, reflecting Chef Gagnaire’s philosophy of creating emotional connections through food.



When: December 30, 2024, and January 1, 2, 3, 2025

Where: Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Price: À la carte







