NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric kick scooter market is valued at approximately USD 2,700.9 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exceed USD 8,021.5 million by 2033 . This growth reflects a broader societal transition towards shared and sustainable mobility solutions, highlighting the industry's contribution to reducing environmental impact.

Supportive regulatory frameworks and a growing focus on eco-friendly transportation have significantly accelerated the market's growth trajectory. With a projected CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2033 , the electric kick scooter industry is poised for robust expansion. Companies in this sector remain optimistic about sustained growth and the long-term potential of the market, forecasting continued advancements throughout the forecast period.

Global Trends & Opportunities Revamping the Electric Kick Scooter Market

The primary areas of focus for top companies in the electric kick scooter market are improvements to the scooters' performance, range, and toughness. Additionally, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into adding cutting-edge technologies like GPS, swappable batteries, swappable batteries, and others. Vendors are developing technologically improved automobiles as a result, taking design/style, range, and speed parameters into account.

Variable fuel costs have reduced sales of gasoline-powered automobiles as buyers shift toward EV adoption. Owing to rising fuel prices, consumers are fleeing the gasoline-powered vehicle market, which corresponds with a considerable rise in sales of these scooters, notably in India, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands. To accomplish its 2025, aim of 100% renewable energy, Norway is anticipated to phase out the sale of all fossil-fuel-powered automobiles over the following several years.

The shifting preference of manufacturers for lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries over sealed batteries to manufacture electric kick scooters is contributing to the electric kick scooters market trends. Furthermore, rising carbon emissions from fossil-fuel-powered automobiles have been a major source of concern for global government bodies.

Lack of Charging Stations in Developing Economies & Other Hindrances and Future Prospects.The simplicity with which an electric two-wheeler may be charged anywhere and at any time is the most crucial aspect for any user before acquiring one. Unlike developed countries, most emerging countries lack the necessary charging outlets. As a result, the absence of charging infrastructure is likely to be the most significant impediment to the growth of the electric kick scooter market size.

On the contrary, in recent years, urban transportation trends such as shared bikes, electric scooters, and dockless electric kick scooters have acquired substantial traction. As a result, in the next years, the preference for electric scooters is likely to be even bigger compared to electric vehicles. Moreover, strategic partnerships among major players, as well as increased expenditures in research and development (R&D) operations for the introduction of low-maintenance electric kick scooters, are anticipated to provide market prospects.

What impact does the regulatory environment have on the electric kick scooter market's growth?

The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in shaping the growth of the electric kick scooter market. Governments worldwide are introducing supportive policies and regulations that encourage the adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable transportation solutions. These regulations often include incentives such as subsidies, tax rebates, and grants for electric vehicles , including kick scooters, making them more affordable for consumers. Additionally, cities are implementing micro-mobility infrastructure such as dedicated scooter lanes, parking spaces, and charging stations to promote safe and efficient use. However, strict regulations regarding safety standards, speed limits, and operational zones also ensure the safe integration of electric kick scooters into urban environments, contributing to public trust and encouraging wider adoption. As regulations evolve, they provide a framework for the market to grow sustainably, addressing environmental concerns while fostering innovation in the industry.

Key Takeaways for the Electric Kick Scooter Market



Market Growth and Valuation

The electric kick scooter market is valued at USD 2,700.9 million in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 8,021.5 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Shifting Mobility Trends

The adoption of electric kick scooters signifies a larger societal shift towards shared, sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with environmental and urban mobility goals.

Supportive Regulatory Environment

Policies promoting eco-friendly transportation and reduced carbon emissions have played a significant role in accelerating the adoption of electric kick scooters.

Diverse Consumer Base

Electric kick scooters appeal to a broad audience, including students, urban professionals, and commuters seeking efficient last-mile connectivity options.

Seasonal and Regional Demand Patterns

Sales exhibit seasonal and regional variations, with higher demand in urban areas and favorable weather conditions.

Collaborative Market Expansion

Partnerships with e-commerce platforms and retail networks have expanded market access, contributing to improved distribution and sales across regions.

Focus on Consumer Awareness

Educational campaigns highlighting benefits such as cost savings, reduced environmental impact, and improved urban mobility have driven adoption and positively influenced market growth.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Increasing urbanization and investments in micro-mobility infrastructure have bolstered the market, especially in densely populated cities.

Technological Advancements

Innovations in battery technology, lightweight materials, and app-based connectivity features are enhancing user experiences and driving consumer interest.

Global Adoption The market is witnessing widespread adoption across regions, with Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe emerging as key growth areas due to strong commuter bases and supportive government policies.

Country-wise Insights

This section provides an analysis of the electric kick scooter industry by region, focusing on the CAGR through 2033 in key countries. It discusses the growth prospects and latest trends in the electric kick scooter industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. The report further analyzes the market in respective countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, and ANZ.





North America Electric Kick Scooter Industry