Lionbridge Wins 'Best Machine Translation Solution' Award At 7Th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lionbridge Wins AI Breakthrough Award for "Best Machine Translation Solution"

Award highlights Lionbridge's commitment to advancing Machine Translation with the power of Large Language Models

- Marcus Casal, Chief Officer, LionbridgeWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) language services and solutions, has been selected as the winner of the“Best Machine Translation Solution” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards . This accolade recognizes Lionbridge's enterprise-grade Machine Translation (MT) solution, Lionbridge Smart MTTM , and its advanced assisted post-editing technology that leverages powerful Large Language Models (LLMs) to improve quality review and finalization tasks following MT.In today's globalized economy, businesses must process large volumes of content in multiple languages quickly and accurately. While MT has become an essential asset in this effort, the rise of LLMs has led to the development of an enhanced approach: using the creative, nuanced capabilities of honed AI systems to further refine MT quality and suitability. Smart MT, combined with this sophisticated LLM review, solves“last mile” challenges, ensuring content resonates with its target audience.“The future of localization lies in the powerful combination of MT and LLMs,” said Marcus Casal, Chief Technology Officer of Lionbridge.“We are grateful to AI Breakthrough for recognizing the tremendous value in Lionbridge's process that combines baseline MT engines with highly targeted LLM prompting strategies to achieve both accuracy and fluency for high-volume translations.”Through its well-tuned, sophisticated prompting chains, Lionbridge's assisted post-editing technology can check the quality of the translation from MT, flagging high-quality translations, or“correct segments,” that do not require human review, or suggesting edits based on specific requirements like glossaries and audience. By leveraging LLMs for these post-editing tasks, Smart MT can enable faster completion of translation projects for Lionbridge customers without sacrificing quality for quantity.“Lionbridge's Smart MT with assisted-post editing is an indispensable tool for global businesses who need to process large amounts of content quickly,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough.“This innovative approach and Lionbridge's deep understanding of global translation needs helps organizations scale the dissemination of their content in both existing and new markets.”Discover how Smart MT makes the extraordinary scenario of localizing everything possible here .About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .About AI BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.

Andie Levine

Lionbridge Technologies, LLC

...

