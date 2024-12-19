Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market To Reach $205.1 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 11.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market by Service Type (Inbound and Outbound), Support (Voice and Non-Voice), and End-User (Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunications, Education, Retail & E-commerce, & Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, The global customer experience outsourcing services market size was valued at $79.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $205.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth



The global customer experience outsourcing services market has grown due to several factors such as the growing popularity of automated customer services among businesses, and growth in digital transformation. However, the lack of skilled experts in some regions and unawareness of technology act as restraints for the customer experience outsourcing services market. In addition, an increase in spending on IT infrastructure in some of the developing countries will provide many opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.



The outbound maintenance service segment held the highest market share in 2023



By service type, the outbound segment held the highest market share in 2023, as outbound services allow companies to analyze new markets, locations, and client segments so that companies can identify and connect with potential customers through focused outreach programs.



The voice segment held the highest market share in 2023



By support channel, the voice segment held the highest market share in 2023. As the voice segment focuses on addressing complex questions and providing technical help, and specialized services that require real-time interaction and professional intervention.



The IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023



By end user, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023. Various IT & telecommunications companies are shifting to subscription-based customer service models. Customer experience BPO services aid in the management of the complexities of client satisfaction recognition, customer support, and technical helpdesk.



North America held the highest market share in 2023



By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The market for outsourcing services in North America is expanding as a result of the escalating technical breakthroughs and digital transformations occurring across several business verticals, including telecommunications, IT, retail, and finance.



Leading Market Players :



Teleperformance SA

Acquire BPO

Concentrix

Datacom

PROBE Group

Serco

Sitel

Startek

Stellar Global Solutions

SYKES



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global customer experience outsourcing services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.



Recent Industry Development :



In May 2024, Startek launched Startek Generative AI, a comprehensive suite of Generative AI solutions designed to expedite and enhance business processes, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness.



In April 2024, Tech Mahindra partnered with Atento, to deliver end-to-end business transformation solutions and services that leverage generative AI-powered technologies, as well as customer experience (CX) consulting for customers in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin American regions.



