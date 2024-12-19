S & P Updates Rating Approach Following COP29 Outcomes In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Following the conclusion of COP29 in Azerbaijan, S&P Global
Ratings has introduced an updated rating approach to reflect
emerging market trends and address transparency in new financial
mechanisms, such as debt-for-nature swaps and payment deferrals for
countries vulnerable to natural disasters.
According to Azernews , citing the S&P
report, these instruments aim to ease the fiscal burden of
countries with limited financial resources, allowing them to focus
on building economic resilience and climate adaptation.
Analysts noted, "Even small or temporary debt relief could allow
vulnerable countries to focus more resources on improving economic
resilience and adapting to climate change."
The report highlights a rise in sustainable debt issuance across
emerging markets, particularly in local currencies. However, it
underscores that low-income nations continue to struggle with
accessing climate finance without exacerbating their debt
burden.
A key outcome of COP29 was the agreement to mobilize $300
billion annually from public and private sources for climate
finance-three times the previous target. S&P views this as a
significant step toward establishing functional global carbon
markets but cautions that success depends on national commitments,
private investment mobilization, and multilateral lending
institution support.
The report warns that failing to meet climate finance needs
could heighten long-term economic and social risks. Developing
countries disproportionately exposed to climate hazards risk
becoming major carbon emitters unless their economic growth aligns
with low-carbon technologies.
S&P anticipates countries will revise their Nationally
Determined Contributions (NDCs) and adaptation plans post-COP29,
focusing on medium- and long-term targets for climate resilience.
The agency also stressed that more ambitious fiscal targets could
drive transformative economic strategies in developing nations.
These include insufficient institutional support (due to
continued geopolitical uncertainty and changing national
strategies), lack of standardized blended finance mechanisms, and
insufficient risk mitigation tools to attract private capital.
According to the agency's sustainable finance specialists,
addressing these barriers will be an important step toward
achieving sustainable development goals and net-zero emissions.
Addressing barriers, such as insufficient institutional support,
lack of standardized blended finance mechanisms, and limited
risk-mitigation tools, will be critical for attracting private
capital. S&P experts emphasized that "COP29 was a significant
milestone in advancing climate initiatives, but achieving the goals
will require significant efforts and coordination between countries
and the private sector."
The agency's updated approach confirms the growing role of
sustainable finance in the global economy, signaling that climate
resilience and net-zero commitments are now central to economic
stability and development strategies.
By incorporating mechanisms like debt-for-nature swaps and
emphasizing climate finance, S&P's updated rating approach is a
crucial step in ensuring that financial markets respond to the
needs of vulnerable economies.
It not only helps free up fiscal space for critical investments
but also aligns global financial systems with sustainability goals,
fostering greater economic stability and resilience against climate
risks.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.