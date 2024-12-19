EU Accession, Frozen Russian Assets: Zelensky Met With Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main topics of talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU and the use of frozen Russian assets.

The Head of State announced this in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, during a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, we discussed the priorities of the new European Commission and Ukraine's accession to the EU. We also talked about the use of frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President

He thanked the European Union for a new macro-financial assistance worth EUR 18.1 billion under the G7 loan.

“We expect the first tranche in January 2025,” the President said.

Zelensky also emphasized that he appreciated Ursula von der Leyen's personal efforts to consolidate unity in the EU around our country.

“The common position of Ukraine and all other European countries is important for bringing a just peace closer,” he said.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to Brussels. On Wednesday, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as with leaders of European countries and the European Commission at the Brussels residence of the Alliance's Secretary General.

Today, the President of Ukraine is taking part in a meeting of the European Council, where he will meet with the heads of state and government of the EU countries in an expanded format to discuss common security challenges and the needs of Ukraine to continue the fight against Russian aggression.

Photo: OP