India's Travel And Tourism Industry Unites At SATTE CONNECT And Roadshow Series Ahead Of SATTE 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Dec 19, 2024: As the countdown to SATTE 2025 begins, Informa Markets in India has successfully wrapped up an impactful series of the zonal SATTE CONNECT events and the more city-focused Roadshows across major hubs in the country. These initiatives, aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement and collaboration within the and industry, including prominent local associations, exhibitors, entrepreneurs and professionals of the industry. The events received an enthusiastic response from stakeholders, setting the stage for a dynamic and influential edition of SATTE in 2025.



As part of its strategic outreach and in response to feedback from industry stalwarts, SATTE introduced SATTE Connect-a regional engagement platform that has grown exponentially since its inception two years ago. Starting as a single-city initiative, SATTE Connect expanded in 2024 to encompass three key cities-Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad-representing the South, East, and West zones.



These dynamic regional forums brought together exhibitors and buyers from their respective zones, energizing local trade partners and creating deeper connections within the broader travel and tourism community, all in anticipation of the grand event in New Delhi. The 2024 series saw participation from over 2,000 key decision-makers, including managing directors, founders, and chairpersons of leading national associations, fostering collaboration and building momentum for India's thriving travel and tourism sector.



In parallel, an extensive SATTE Roadshow traversed key cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, Vadodara, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi. These roadshows amplified SATTE\'s presence, spotlighted industry trends, facilitated thought leadership, and created invaluable networking opportunities-strengthening engagement at the grassroots level and driving enthusiasm for SATTE 2025.



Pallavi Mehra, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets in India said, \"The success of the more regional SATTE CONNECT and the Roadshow series highlights the resilience and immense growth potential of India's travel and tourism industry. With the sector projected to generate 61 lakh new jobs by 2034, innovation, workforce upskilling, and inclusivity will be key in driving this transformation. SATTE is committed to nurturing this growth by supporting businesses, shaping thought leadership, and identifying trends from the ground up. Building on the success of these initiatives, SATTE 2025 aims to bring stakeholders together to drive innovation, collaboration, and long-term progress for the industry.\"



Exhibitors and attendees also expressed their appreciation for the seamless execution and robust participation. Dheeraj Ranjan Kumarr, Founder, PT Balitrip Wisata said, We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in the recent SATTE Connect exhibitions. The events were impeccably organized, offering an excellent platform to forge new partnerships and explore emerging markets. The response we received was impressive, with each city showcasing its unique energy. Our interactions with travel agents and industry leaders have been highly productive.



We encourage SATTE Connect to expand further in 2025, reaching more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to enhance connectivity and industry outreach.”



The Roadshow series, held in November 2024, covered Kochi, Bangalore, Vadodara, and Hyderabad, attracting over 500 participants, including inbound and outbound travel agents, owners, founders, and managing directors. The events featured dynamic panel discussions with local and national experts addressing key industry trends and challenges, alongside keynote speeches offering valuable insights into market opportunities and innovations. Additionally, networking sessions provided a platform for business collaborations and facilitated engagement among stakeholders, further strengthening ties within the travel and tourism sector.



In its 2024 edition at the India Expo Mart, SATTE achieved a record-breaking milestone with nearly 1,500 exhibitors and over 35,000 trade attendees across three days, including 800+ buyers from India and abroad. This landmark event reinforced SATTE's position as the leading platform for the travel and tourism industry.



Building on this success, SATTE 2025, set to take place from February 19–21, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, will focus on key objectives such as generating new leads, networking with decision-makers, launching new products, increasing brand visibility, gathering valuable market insights, and fostering new relationships within the industry.



The event will spotlight India's vast tourism potential, showcase cutting-edge innovations in travel, hospitality, and tourism, and feature the ATITHI initiative, launched in collaboration with SEPC, to elevate India's global tourism profile.



SATTE 2025 will serve as a dynamic platform for business growth, networking, and knowledge exchange, while fostering collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders to drive the growth of the industry.



About SATTE



SATTE is South Asia's largest travel and tourism exhibition, attracting thousands of exhibitors and visitors from around the globe. It serves as a critical platform for business collaborations, networking, and knowledge-sharing within the travel and tourism industry.



About Informa Markets



Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. With a portfolio of over 450 international B2B events and brands across various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, travel, real estate, and technology, Informa Markets brings professionals together to connect and drive business opportunities. By fostering collaboration and showcasing innovation, Informa Markets supports industries in discovering new trends and exploring potential partnerships.

