BYD Opens New Branch In Bristol And Warwick, UK, Marking A Milestone In Electric Vehicle Expansion

Following the successful operations of the Canary Wharf flagship store and Lakeside branch, the openings in Bristol and Warwick further extend BYD's presence in the UK, allowing even more consumers to experience the brand's innovative technology and sustainable mobility solutions.









The grand opening attracted a host of notable guests, including key figures from business, finance, culture, and media, alongside a warm reception from the local Chinese community. As a global leader in electric mobility, BYD continues to champion technological innovation and environmental sustainability, earning the trust of consumers worldwide. The openings of Bristol and Warwick not only broadens BYD's brand influence in the UK but also offers customers greater access to electric vehicle purchases and aftersales services.







At the opening event of South Bristol, Adam Harkins, Head of Network Development of BYD UK, emphasised the company's commitment to driving the transformation of the automotive industry through electrification and intelligent technology. He said,“The opening of our new branch in Bristol marks a significant step in expanding our presence in the UK. It's not only a milestone in our growth but also an important move towards making green and sustainable mobility more accessible to consumers across the region.”









Geetan Jessen, General Manager of Harmony BYD UK, added,“We're excited to see the Bristol branch opening as it offers more UK customers the chance to embrace eco-friendly transport solutions. This also strengthens BYD's position as a leader in the global electric vehicle industry.”







During the ceremony, Sing Cheung, Branch Manager of Harmony BYD Bristol, shared insights into the current status and future plans for the Bristol branch, as well as offering a detailed introduction to the models currently available. He highlighted the new vehicles on display, along with the range of services available at the branch, introducing how the team is committed to providing exceptional customer care and ensuring a seamless experience for all visitors.









The opening of the Bristol and Warwick branches further expands BYD's presence in the UK market. New branches are strategically located in key retail hubs, and areas with a concentration of automotive brands, attracting numerous consumers interested in eco-friendly mobility, technological innovation, and sustainable transport solutions. Inside the store, customers will have the opportunity to explore a variety of BYD's popular electric models, including the highly anticipated BYD SEAL, BYD DOLPHIN, BYD ATTO 3, and the newly launched BYD SEAL U DM-i. to learn more about the benefits of electric vehicles and BYD's latest technological advancements in the EV sector.

























New branches also offer a wide range of services, including spacious showrooms, test drive areas, and professional aftersales centres, allowing customers to thoroughly experience the vehicles' performance and features. Each branch is equipped with advanced multimedia interactive facilities, enabling customers to easily explore vehicle functions and enjoy the driving pleasure and convenience of BYD's leading-edge technology. BYD's dedicated sales and service teams are committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, demonstrating the brand's commitment to fulfilling consumer needs at every stage.





















The opening of the Bristol and Warwick branches is the result of a successful collaboration between BYD and its long-standing partner, Harmony Auto. Following the successful openings of the Canary Wharf and Lakeside branches, this partnership continues to showcase BYD's expanding influence in the UK market and the growing consumer interest in electric vehicles.







Harmony Auto is actively working to extend BYD's sales network across the UK, with plans to open new branches in locations such as Oxford, Romford, and Cambridge in the near future. This expansion is a clear indication of both Harmony Auto and BYD's determination and long-term strategy within the UK market.







BYD is driving the sustainable transport through continuous technological innovation, providing UK consumers with more eco-friendly and efficient mobility options. In the years ahead, BYD will continue to strengthen its presence in the UK, contributing to the country's environmental objectives and vision for intelligent transportation.







About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Brazil, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 90 countries and regions. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Europe

BYD Europe is headquartered in the Netherlands and is the first overseas branch of the BYD Group, with a commitment to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

For more information, please visit

About Harmony Auto

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (03836.HK) is a leading comprehensive automobile dealership group in China, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong since 2013. The company specializes in the sale of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles and is expanding into the global ·market for intelligent new energy vehicle services. Harmony Auto is committed to providing customers with efficient, convenient, and high-quality travel experiences that promote harmony between people and vehicles.

In 2023, Harmony Auto entered into a strategic partnership with BYD, a global leader in intelligent new energy vehicles. Currently, Harmony Auto successfully operates several new energy vehicle sales and service outlets in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, Australia, Japan, and other Asia-Pacific regions and countries. The company is also expanding its presence in European countries such as the UK and France. Harmony Auto plans to further expand its market reach to more regions and countries, providing intelligent and green travel services locally, and contributing to global energy conservation, emission reduction, and sustainable green development.

