GT4 Champions Buggyra ZM Racing Honored At Mercedes Champions United Event After A Season Marked With Ups And Downs

Four races out of the five of the 2024 24 Hours European Series were sufficient for Buggyra ZM Racing to become GT4 champions in their Mercedes AMG GT4.

MONACO, FRANCE, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The achievement of Aliyyah Koloc, Adam Lacko, and David Vršecký was honored once more last weekend when Mercedes awarded Buggyra ZM Racing and its drivers with awards for their successful season.Aliyyah Koloc, the 20-year-old racer and part of the victorious Buggyra crew, as well as her teammate Adam Lacko were present at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday, to accept the special Mercedes awards. Aliyyah said:“It has been an exciting but also challenging season in our Mercedes AMG GT4. We had ups and downs but never gave up. We won four races in a row in our class despite other cars having more top speed. The season was crowned with a great evening at the Mercedes Champions United event, and I'd like to thank them very much for their support.”The team's first GT4 championship win came after a season of ups and downs. But in the end, it was such a successful GT season for Buggyra ZM Racing that the team decided not to participate in the final race of the 24 Hours European Series, the 24 Hours of Barcelona in September, but to fully concentrate on their preparation for the 2025 Dakar Rally, as the team also competes in rally raids.The 12 Hours of Mugello, ItalyIt all started in March with the 12 Hours of Mugello and a testing crash before the first practice session. To repair the car overnight, the team had to bring a spare chassis from the factory in the Czech Republic. During the weekend, the crew suffered a brake problem, as well as heavy tyre wear, and a fuel pump failure. Despite these issues, Aliyyah set the fastest lap in the GT4 category, and the team overcame all adversity to take home the GT4 class victory!The 12 Hours of Spa, BelgiumIn April, Aliyyah, Adam, and David entered the classic 12 Hours of Spa, divided into a five-hour race on Saturday and a seven-hour race on Sunday. The difficult conditions on both days with rain, hail, sunshine, and even snow as well as temperatures around freezing couldn't stop Buggyra. The team had a faultless weekend which was awarded by a second place on Saturday, and a class victory on Sunday.The 24 Hours of Portimão, PortugalOne month later, the team traveled to Portimão for their first 24-hour race at this track. Aliyyah, Adam, and David, supplemented by the experienced Jarek Janiš, had an intense race full of ups and downs. After four hours, the crew had fought their way from third to first when technical issues hit. Running second when night fell, they had more technical troubles but reclaimed the class lead with four hours to go, only for the wheel joint to break down for a third time two hours before the finish. Nevertheless, the crew defended their lead and brought home another GT4 class win. In addition, Buggyra was awarded the ‚Spirit of the Race Award' by the organizers for showing fighting spirit and never giving up.The 12 Hours of Misano, ItalyAt the 12 Hours of Misano in June, Buggyra won their class once more in a flawless race, making it four class victories in a row. This meant an early win of the GT4 championship with one race to go in the 24 Hours European Series. The Mercedes AMG GT4 had incredible pace and the team brought the car home in P7 overall, the best result in the GT history of the team, even passing some of the faster GT3 cars. Aliyyah Koloc, the 20-year-old Dubai-born racer, was also fastest of all women drivers in the GT4 class.Martin Koloc, Buggyra ZM Racing CEO and team principal said: „I have no words to say how very proud I am of this team. Every single member of this team - engineers, mechanics, drivers, the media team - has been working hand in hand over the season. We were consistent throughout the season and overcame adversity when we had to. I would also like to thank Mercedes for their support over the season. The awards will find a special place in our factory.”

