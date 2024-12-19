UK funds extra USD286M military support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Britain has revealed a bundle of £225 million (USD286 million) in extra military support to Ukraine for the following year, such as drones, ships as well as air defense systems.



The announcement came on Thursday following the UK's Defence Secretary John Healey encountered with Kiev on Wednesday, conducting discussions with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umerov and promising to increase British aid to Ukraine in the upcoming year.



Three years since Russia begun its military operation in Ukraine "the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit," Healey noted.



"But they cannot go it alone," Healey also stated, promising the UK's aid for Kiev was "ironclad" and Britain is always going to support "shoulder to shoulder to ensure Putin cannot win".



During July, the fresh Labor government promised to dedicate £3 billion annually in military support to Ukraine until 2030-2031.

