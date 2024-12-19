Reveille Software Drives 2024 Momentum With Unprecedented Growth, Strategic Hires And Expanded Platform Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Success Attributed to the Company's Unique Enhancements that Bridge the ECM Monitoring and Management Gap

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for ECM and Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today underscores its standout 2024 momentum-marked by rapid growth, significant platform innovations, and strategic leadership additions.“2024 has been a milestone year for Reveille, defined by innovation, growth, and a relentless focus on delivering results for our customers,” said Robert Estes, CEO & President of Reveille.“With a strengthened team and advanced platform capabilities, we're excited to drive further momentum and help organizations succeed in an ever-challenging digital content ecosystem.”Unparalleled GrowthOver the past two years, Reveille has experienced a 355% surge in subscription revenues, with a 35% year-over-year growth in the last 12 months. This remarkable growth highlights the increasing reliance on Reveille's advanced solutions for optimizing ECM and intelligent automation platforms.Groundbreaking Platform EnhancementsReveille's Summer 2024 product update stood out with its expanded support for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In addition, it closed the intelligent automation visibility gap, significantly reducing the time and resources spent on service-level issues and speeding up the automated issue recovery process. In addition to these improvements, the company also made incremental platform improvements throughout 2024, including:-ABBYY Integration: Releasing Reveille for ABBYY FlexiCapture ; Reveille's deep visibility and management for a leading IDP vendor.-HaloPSA Collaboration: Offering a unified solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to address ECM management gaps proactively.-Reveille Sentry for Microsoft 365 and Teams: Introducing advanced user analytics, including integration with Teams Workflow, Azure Monitor, and Azure Sentinel, providing unparalleled insights into user activity and configuration changes.-UiPath RPA Partnership: Delivering agentless management to optimize UiPath platform performance, ensuring alignment with digital transformation and AI-driven automation trends.-Court Square Group Partnership: Enabling RegDocs365 users to minimize downtime and resolve content issues efficiently.-Expanded RPA and ECM Monitoring: Enhancing Reveille's capabilities across multiple platforms to simplify the management of increasingly complex automation ecosystems.These innovations empower organizations to proactively manage business-critical applications, streamline operations, and improve document and content management efficiency.Strategic Leadership AdditionsReveille has strengthened its executive team by adding Jay Cushman as Services and Support Manager and Wayne Ford as Vice President of Corporate Development. Their expertise is pivotal to scaling operations, enhancing customer experiences, and driving strategic growth initiatives.Industry Recognition and Thought LeadershipIn recognition of its transformative solutions, Reveille received the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award and was a finalist in the “One to Watch” category at the DM Magazine Awards. These honors underscore Reveille's leadership in unifying IDP, ECM, and RPA environments with proactive issue identification and rapid deployment capabilities.For more information, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or ....About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at ... or+ 1 877 897 2579|EXT 1.

