Teamsters union to begin striking at Amazon facilities Thursday

(MENAFN) The Teamsters union has announced that workers will begin striking at Amazon facilities nationwide starting Thursday morning, marking what the union describes as the largest strike against the company in U.S. history. The strike, scheduled less than a week before Christmas, is set to begin at several key locations, including facilities in New York City, Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco, and Skokie, Illinois. Additionally, the union plans to establish primary picket lines at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment Centers across the country to amplify the impact.



The union attributes the strike to Amazon’s refusal to negotiate with workers organized under the Teamsters. In a statement, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien criticized Amazon’s actions, saying the company’s unwillingness to engage in good-faith bargaining has left workers no choice but to take action. O’Brien also pointed to the potential holiday delivery delays caused by the strike, placing the blame squarely on Amazon for prioritizing profit over fair treatment of workers. He noted that the union had set a deadline for Amazon to come to the table, which the company ignored.



In response, Amazon has dismissed the Teamsters’ claims, alleging that the union has misled the public about its representation of Amazon employees and drivers. According to Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel, the union does not represent thousands of workers, as it claims, and is instead attempting to perpetuate a false narrative. Nantel further accused the Teamsters of using illegal tactics to coerce workers into joining the union, stating that these actions are the subject of multiple ongoing unfair labor practice charges against the organization.



This clash between Amazon and the Teamsters underscores the growing tension between the company and organized labor, particularly during the busy holiday season. With the strike poised to disrupt operations at Amazon’s facilities across the U.S., both sides continue to stand firm in their positions, leaving the outcome of the standoff uncertain.

